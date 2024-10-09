‘I feel your pain’ Democrats are long gone—they are now pain-incapable

If you’re of a certain vintage, you remember well “I feel your pain” from the (Bill) Clinton era. It became a punchline, a joke.

Those Democrats are long gone. And there’s nothing funny about what’s left.

Let’s talk about pain. Especially as it relates to Kamala Harris’s votes on abortion; you know, the ones she couldn’t talk about on the debate stage a few weeks ago.

It’s unimaginable to most people that any of us would allow a full-term, near-born infant to feel any pain, but especially the pain of being purposely killed and delivered — not always intact — from the womb, but that’s what a late-term abortion is. It’s ghastly, unimaginable butchery, and that’s exactly what Kamala and 43 other Democrats voted for… twice.

It’s also unimaginable to most people that any of us would allow any viable newborn infant — the product of a botched abortion or not — to lay dying, unattended, but that’s exactly what Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a pediatric surgeon, described, and what Donald Trump referenced on the debate stage:

The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.

One might describe that as death due to purposeful negligence. One might more correctly describe it as the monstrous and breathtakingly cruel practice of passive infanticide. Nurses have given congressional testimony to their tragic, inhumane ends. It’s the stuff of nightmares.

How? How do these Democrats (and some Republicans — looking at you Senators Collins and Murkowski) do it?

Something’s missing.

One must be capable of feeling another person’s pain to grasp the sheer evil of both of these procedures, and there is evidently a plethora of pain-incapable people in today’s Democrat party. One might call them sociopaths. One might think sociopathy is a virus, it’s spread so thoroughly, so intractably through the Party.

How do we know?

We know them by their votes. Their votes prove they are pain-incapable.

Newsweek (of all places) published a spot-on opinion piece on September 19, 2024 called Democrats Are the Real Abortion Radicals:

69% of Americans support the right (to abortion)…(but) after 14 weeks of pregnancy, Americans’ support for abortion plunge(s). By 24 weeks—six months into a pregnancy term—the bottom [falls] out, with nearly two-thirds of Americans against. Two-thirds [emphasis added].

So support essentially inverts. A bit more than two-thirds support abortion in what is essentially the first trimester, but two-thirds most emphatically do not support it in the last trimester.

Nobody ever reports that.

You know what else nobody ever reports?

Democrats’ — Kamala Harris’s in particular — actual, horrifying voting record on that matter.

[Then Senator] Harris voted not once but twice against S.311 (the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act). The bill would have prohibited health care practitioners, to quote the legislative language, ‘from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.’ In 2019… 44 [Democrats] voted against….

Got it? The baby is alive. All the bill asks is that s/he is not allowed to die, cold, and alone, on a stainless steel table. That’s it. The baby hit the lottery by surviving the abortion, so help him or her live.

Nope.

Twice.

Twice Ms. Harris voted against the simple humanity of caring for a newborn infant who would otherwise live, but for cold, cruel, neglect.

Kamala voted for cold, cruel neglect. Not thirty years ago… but five years ago. When she was fifty-four years old. By which time she’d had plenty of time to consider the issue, so no “youthful” excuse applies, and she came down firmly on the side of letting this otherwise viable life… die.

Pretty awful, huh? Oh, it gets worse.

Harris also voted in February of 2020 against S. 3275 (the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act) which would have banned late-term abortions after five months of pregnancy—the point at which unborn children can feel pain. The vote tally was again… 44 [Democrat] nays.

There are over 190 countries on planet Earth, and only a handful allow abortion without any gestational restriction, including Canada, China, North Korea, and the United States. One would expect such a barbaric practice in China and North Korea, but Canada? America? Shame on us.

And shame on the media for not doing its job reporting these things more regularly and widely. Yes, Newsweek did a service here, but it’s rare, and this came in an opinion piece, not a news article, and that’s where these things belong: in the news. All news, not just “right wing” news or the occasional opinion piece.

Ironic, isn’t it? The most pro-life thing about Democrats is their insatiable, relentless, pain-incapable will to keep the abortion industry alive — and donating those sweet, sweet Big Abortion dollars to their campaigns; everyone knows money is every campaign’s life-blood.

Yeah, well, they’re drenched in it.

And Kamala? Dodging these uncomfortable truths on the debate stage?

No wonder she can’t talk about it.

But she can vote for it. And we have the receipts.

