Human-trafficking tops America’s list of ‘fast-growing enterprises’

According to boots-on-the-ground rescuers, human-trafficking is one of America’s “fastest-growing enterprises” in the U.S., and with the ascension of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the industry hit a fever pitch.

Madeleine Rowley’s new report at The Free Press offers a devastating look into what life looks like for countless individuals, mostly illegal migrant females, as they’re sold into the sex trade, run largely by foreign criminal cartels. Per Rowley:

Many traffickers are members of Mexican or Salvadorian gangs, part of Cuban rings or the vicious Venezuelan group Tren de Aragua. Their modus operandi is luring migrant women and girls across the southern border, promising them good jobs once they get to America, and then forcing them into prostitution once they’re here, ostensibly to pay off the debt they incurred to get into the U.S.

(Just last week I wrote an essay on the arrest of Tren de Aragua’s “La Barbie” who had allegedly been running an illicit sex ring out of an El Paso hotel, using unwilling illegal alien women.)

The criminal gangs trading women in the sex slave, also deal in children (both boys and girls), and even men:

Sex-trafficking victims often suffer horrific abuse, as I discovered when I spoke to Landon Dickeson, the 36-year-old executive director for Bob’s House of Hope in Denton, Texas, the only shelter for male sex-trafficking victims ages 18 and up in the country. Dickeson says they’ve seen teens from Central and South America who have been so tortured by their traffickers they can barely function. Dickeson described caring for teens who have brain damage from being so heavily drugged—teens who have had their fingernails pulled out, and lemon juice poured on wounds. When I asked to interview one of their migrant residents, Dickeson said they simply weren’t in any condition to speak to anyone, much less a reporter.

And, in a wholly unsurprising revelation from “Lisa,” a woman who runs a Texas-based group rescuing people from the sex trade, traffickers received a major windfall when Biden-Harris were given access to executive decision-making:

I [Rowley] ask her [Lisa] if the sex trafficking of migrant girls had increased since the Biden administration threw open the border, leading to 8 million migrants crossing the southern border since 2021. ‘Yes,’ she says. ‘Nearly all of my sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls. The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open. We started noticing new sites and ads in Spanish. That was very few before. Then sites dedicated to Latino girls popped up everywhere.’ Since the border opened, Lisa added, over 90 percent of the ads are for migrant girls.

Rowley also reports on what’s called a “child eligibility letter,” a government document approving illegal migrant minors for government benefits if they’ve been deemed victims of sex-trafficking and have escaped their captors; for context, during President Trump’s year, the government issued an average of “625” letters per year but by the first year of the the Biden-Harris regime (2021), “that number jumped to 1,143.” Another way to evaluate that surge? An increase of nearly 83%. From Rowley:

In 2022 it jumped again, to 2,226. Last year, the number stood at 2,148, but that was only through September; the fourth quarter hadn’t yet been counted. To put it another way, forced labor and prostitution among underage migrants more than tripled under President Biden, reaching record highs. And that only counted the handful who had escaped—not the thousands who were still held by the traffickers, the ones Lisa was searching for.

Read that again: slavery among foreign minor children has “more than tripled” under Democrat “leadership.”

And, here’s an observation from a federal law enforcement officer:

‘The sex trafficking of minors, and human trafficking as a whole, is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the U.S.,’ said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson after a big bust in Houston last year that saw the arrest of 10 traffickers, all of whom had gang connections.

Sure, when you have people in charge like Biden, Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas! It’s worth noting that if Trump were president, as he rightly should be, the “sex trafficking of minors, and human trafficking as a whole” would NOT be one of the “fastest-growing” businesses in the U.S.

The arrogant disregard of, and refusal to, enforce law and order on the border has disastrous, and barbarous consequences—who could have expected that? I mean really, who could have possibly known that incentivizing lawbreaking, and signaling to the criminals of the world that there would essentially be no penalty to violate the sovereignty of the United States of America, would yield suffering and death for innocent people?

Sacrificing childhoods, lives, the sanctity and dignity of human life, all for what? Oh, that’s right—political control, because the Democrats can’t win an honest election to save their lives. What a legacy, huh? (I’m talking to you Democrat voters too, because you’re the ones whose TDS and moral pseudo-superiority has facilitated a scenario in which election cheaters are rewarded, and the blood of these victimized masses is on your hands just as much as the traffickers and those in power.)

The Democrat party, and their useful idiots, continue to be one of the greatest threats to the safety and dignity of people, in modern history.

