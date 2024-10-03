How has the Left claimed the moral high ground on abortion?

First, we need to dispense with the silly use of the word “fetus.”

No one talks about their fetus’s due date or asks when your fetus is due.

Use of the word is an insidious, but successful use of propaganda to distance pro-abortionists from the reality of their position.

A baby is only a fetus when someone wants to kill a baby and doesn’t want to take responsibility for their position.

How badly has America’s moral compass been broken when people who want to keep unborn babies alive are smeared as the extremists instead of those who demand fealty to unfettered abortion.

Women have been conditioned by the Left and its lapdogs in the media to think of the killing of an unborn baby as a personal healthcare decision comparable to elective surgery. Some make the argument that it is “their body” and no one else is affected so no one else should have any say in the matter.

No one? What about the father? What about the unborn baby? Do you think they might want a say in the matter?

A civilized society has a moral interest in protecting the well-being of its most vulnerable people – who are more vulnerable than the unborn?

The Democrat party, now led by vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris has picked up the mantle of the pro-abortion movement and run with it. Harris and the Democrats will allow no compromise on abortion because if they support a compromise that allows abortions ONLY in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother they are admitting there is something very wrong with performing the overwhelming number of abortions that don’t fit into these categories.

You don’t need any restrictions on abortions because there’s nothing wrong with “aborting” a fetus.

Killing a baby? That’s a different matter altogether. They have driven the reality of their position deep down so they don’t have to face up to its gruesome reality.

Perhaps most disturbing is the growing number of abortion supporters who are not satisfied with arguing that abortion is a necessary evil but seem to take pride in espousing it almost as an empowering rite of passage for women.

Even if you support abortion shouldn’t you have enough self-awareness to know you should feel at least a little reticent about the killing of babies?

Killing babies is objectively wrong so how has the pro-life movement allowed itself to be put on the defensive about wanting to save babies’ lives? The left-wing media has certainly played a decisive role by endlessly parroting the pro-abortionists’ rhetoric about “personal choice” and “healthcare.”

Someone close to me suggested that part of the problem is that supposedly pro-life politicians in the Republican Party never cared that much about the pro-life position. They came to rely on the assumption that Roe v. Wade would never be overturned and thought they would never have to deal with the consequences of defending their position. They were unprepared when the Supreme Court returned abortion to the states for consideration. It was easy to be pro-life when the Supreme Court had legislators’ hands tied. Many politicians seemed to have found it was not so easy to actually vote on proposed abortion laws and defend their position to their constituents and a hostile media.

There is no question that when it comes to Democrats’ position of unfettered access to abortion that they are fully committed and are comfortable insisting everyone believe that theirs is the moral position.

This is truly an upside-down world when Vice President Harris and her ilk can voice this position with a straight face and apparently with a clear conscience. She and her party are harassing the vilifying the pro-life side into accepting that unfettered abortion up to and even after birth is actually the common-sense, mainstream position. The pro-life movement has a lot of work to do if they intend to effectively counter and ultimately defeat the Left’s immoral and indefensible pro-abortion position.

Abortion on demand up to and even after birth should be an easy position to eviscerate, but somehow many Republicans have trouble defending themselves against accusations of being extremists for wanting to keep babies alive rather than have them thrown in the trash like garbage.

Pro-life politicians might want to start by refusing to apologize for their position and learn how to explain why not killing babies is almost always the moral choice.

Mike is the author of numerous articles and published the book, A Short History of The Long War: The Global Struggle Against Militant Islamism.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License