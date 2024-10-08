How exactly did FEMA acquire all the money it’s spent on illegals this year?

If you’re confused as to how in the world FEMA acquired all the funds it’s been using to feed, clothe, and house the millions of illegal aliens that have poured into the U.S. during the Biden-Harris years with American tax dollars, while ignoring the American people, you’re not alone. The agency had the better part of a billion dollars to dump into sheltering illegals (just this year alone), but it’s out of cash for hurricane emergency efforts? And, the $750 payment, if you can even get it, is a…loan?!

It’s all so thoroughly disgusting, but it’s as to be expected from the sickos running this madhouse, and the voters who allow it to continue… but I digress.

Back to FEMA: A new item by Steven Richards at Just the News breaks down the money laundering operation to traffick illegals aliens into the U.S. in fine form:

Both Republicans and Democrats signed off on a budget deal earlier this year that increased funding for FEMA’s immigration programs that are now under scrutiny as the agency faces crisis over weak hurricane response. A Democrat-run Congress that year later [2023] created the Shelter and Services Program (SSP) … to replace a similar program formerly run by DHS, which was directed to transfer $800 million of its appropriations in 2023 to the emergency management department. Though FEMA is a subagency of DHS, it represented a transfer of the core responsibility for illegal and legal immigrant support to the agency dedicated to disaster relief. The funding was to stand up the new program which would ‘support sheltering and related activities provided by non-Federal entities, including facility improvements and construction, in support of relieving overcrowding in short-term holding facilities of U.S. Customs and Border Protection,’ according to the Congressional Research Service. By 2024, the program was well established at the agency when Republicans and Democrats alike voted to fund it to the tune of $650 million with the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024—a minibus bill passed by the House and Senate in March, both with significant Republican support, and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Am I to understand that an operation to “shelter” and integrate millions of illegal foreigners into the American landscape, paid for by the American people, using an agency that’s ostensibly supposed to support the American people when disaster(s) strike, was funded thanks to hefty Republican support? Color me shocked.

Democrats are loathsome, but I give them credit for at least being open about their severe opposition to the well-being of the American citizenry. On the other hand, I detest the Republicans so much more for their pseudo-allegiance and subsequent betrayals, so naturally, I’m going to focus on naming those names; the Democrats openly tell us we’re their enemy, while the Republicans feign civil service and loyalty to conservative causes.

So which Republicans funded the SSP, directing money from the taxpayer to a program that was facilitating the invasion of illegals? First, a name that should surprise no one: Speaker Mike Johnson. I tried telling people that the second the Swamp agreed to “stop fighting” over the Speaker’s race, surrender the seat and let the conservatives have “their” man, major red flag. Since when do RINOs ever concede to conservatives and their principles?

Next? Dan Crenshaw.

Also, Indiana’s Greg Pence (Mike Pence’s older brother).

Steve Scalise—he must have drawn the short straw this time, as he usually plays the role of “conservative.”

Elise Stefanik—guess it was her turn too to tank efforts to rein in big spending.

And Arizonans, you won’t be surprised, but Juan Ciscomani also found himself on the list; Ciscomani previously worked under Doug Ducey, and the first time I met him I asked if he believed Ducey was doing a good job; when he said “yes, I do,” I laughed in his face. Imagine saying a governor who forced businesses to close, and allowed local governments to implement forced “vaccination” as terms of employment, was “doing a good job.”

A full list of House members and their votes can be found here, but you’ll have to filter for “YEA/AYE” votes, and “Republican” party affiliation; I suggest every reader go and look for a congressman from their state, so they know exactly who needs to be replaced.

