October 22, 2024
Hit the road, Joe, and don't you come back no more
As Kamala Harris's fortunes drop and Donald Trump shows that he can make French fries, we hear some interesting news from the campaign front.
It turns that Joe and Kam won't be together anymore. Let's get the report:
With just two weeks left in the 2024 campaign, there currently are no plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on the trail with President Joe Biden before Election Day, according to three Harris campaign officials and three White House officials. Carol Lee, Laura Leslie, Ashley Etienne and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss.
There you have it. No more Joe and Kam asking for your vote.
Wonder who came up with the idea? Was it Vice President Harris, avoiding the administration's record? Or is it President Biden who still angry from getting the boot in July?
I guess that we will find out when someone decides to write a book about the Harris-Biden split. In the meantime, we are left to speculate so let me give you my speculation.
My take is that Joe wanted out. We've been hearing that the the two camps don't get along well or the dreaded word "tensions" or "bad blood."
Who knows? Nevertheless, you don't get the feeling that Joe and Kam are on the same page.
