Hit the road, Joe, and don't you come back no more

As Kamala Harris's fortunes drop and Donald Trump shows that he can make French fries, we hear some interesting news from the campaign front.

It turns that Joe and Kam won't be together anymore. Let's get the report:

With just two weeks left in the 2024 campaign, there currently are no plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on the trail with President Joe Biden before Election Day, according to three Harris campaign officials and three White House officials. Carol Lee, Laura Leslie, Ashley Etienne and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss.