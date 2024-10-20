« Pay attention to what Democrats do, not what they say | Voter intimidation? Philadelphia Trump-supporters report mail threats »
October 20, 2024
Go blue, go broke
I'm not sure if I'm the author of "go blue, go broke" but it fits the situation in Los Angeles.
What a mess in what used to be a great city. Let's take a look at this editorial from The LA Times:
L.A. is broke. Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council have to get serious about developing a plan to stabilize the city's finances this year and for the future.It won't be an easy task. In just the first three months of the fiscal year that started July 1, the city is on the hook for $258 million in liability costs. The largest category of payouts — 40% — is related to police department negligence or use of force. About a third of the payouts involve personal injury cases from dangerous conditions, such as broken sidewalks and streetlights. Some 15% are employment cases involving harassment and other workplace conditions.While the liability expenses are the immediate cause of the dire financial picture, the budget adopted by Bass and the council was already overstretched in large part because of expensive raises for police officers and civilian employees approved in the last fiscal year.
Go blue, go broke.
Once upon a time, L.A. was a vibrant beautiful city that attracted people to its surroundings. It was not perfect, nothing is, but it worked. The traffic was a mess but at least people got home safely.
How do you fix this mess? Don't expect the state to help you because they are not doing much better. Washington D.C. is no better option because there aren't 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to bail out a sanctuary city.
No easy solutions, I agree. Maybe the citizens can start by saying "you're fired" and vote for some people with common sense rather than politicians obsessed with reparations and hating Trump.
