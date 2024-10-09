FEMA sets up a ‘rumor response’ webpage to set the record straight after all the scrutiny of its response to Helene

When enough of the public harbors such deep distrust for our federal government that our federal agencies feel compelled to establish official “rumor response” websites to try to convince the people that they’re not corrupt and incompetent, I’d say it’s game over, and there’s no road to redemption. You’ve blown it. Obliterated everything. Nuked your last shred of credibility.

In light of mounting accusations against FEMA as bumbling the response to Hurricane Helene beyond all comprehension, the disaster relief agency took it upon itself to create a fact-checking website, to battle the “rumor” mill—despite what those conspiracy theorist MAGA haters are saying, FEMA takes its mission seriously, and is adeptly handling the emergency response!

Is this like the time the CIA investigated itself and found no evidence it was involved in the drug-trafficking trade?

Because it really seems like it.

“FEMA finds no link between itself and the failure of the federal government to provide disaster relief to American communities decimated by Hurricane Helene” or “FEMA concludes that it’s doing a great job and not culpable for the pathetic emergency response” would be apropos.

I mean, the agency established an online portal for impacted Americans to quickly apply for disaster assistance (in a community that doesn’t have power), it handed out preloaded debit cards (in a place where all the ATMs and stores have been washed away by the flood waters), and it dropped off electrical chainsaws so people could start to clear downed trees (with no way to recharge the tools when the battery dies).

The government shipped up 3 pallets of electric chainsaws to us in a community without power pic.twitter.com/LTy1vkRkUY — Masters (@M_C_Masters) October 8, 2024

How in the world would anyone look at FEMA’s efforts and think anything but superb action? I kid, obviously.

Supplies, the people needed supplies. Emergency items, like bottled water, food, blankets, gasoline and diesel, and medicine. Also known as disaster relief? Ringing any bells? Yeah, I didn’t think so. For reference, all the stuff that the private citizens have been delivering by pickup truck, ATV, and mule.

Anyway, let’s look at some of the “rumors” that FEMA wants to correct.

“Rumor: FEMA only provides loans to disaster survivors.”

False: FEMA doesn’t “only” provide loans…just in this case with Helene, oh and Milton, and any other time that your insurance might cover what FEMA’s advancing you. From the webpage:

For example, if you have insurance that covers your temporary housing costs, but you ask FEMA to advance you some money to help you pay for those costs while your insurance is delayed, you will need to pay that money back to FEMA after you receive your insurance settlement.

“Rumor: FEMA is in the process of confiscating Helene survivor property. If I apply for disaster assistance and my land is deemed unlivable, my property will be seized.”

False: FEMA itself won’t do the confiscating, it’s a disaster relief agency after all! Rather, FEMA will relay the findings of its hired inspectors to another agency to do that dirty work. Ever heard of eminent domain? What about “condemnation”?

“Rumor: Funding for FEMA disaster response was diverted to support international efforts or border related issues.”

False: The hundreds of millions FEMA has spent to house and support illegal aliens wasn’t “diverted” per se, as it was never in the “Disaster Relief Fund” to begin with. Those FEMA dollars were originally placed into the Shelter and Services Program (SSP), so no shuffling and transferring from one fund to another took place.

What I find absolutely mind-blowing is that the webpage was ostensibly created to claw back the trust the agency has lost (a fool’s errand), and the whole list is one example after another of twisting the narrative, and exploiting technicalities to distort very serious and real concerns.

Nothing says transparency and accountability like mostly honest lies!

Image: Public domain.