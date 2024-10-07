FEMA is what happens when your genitalia become your moral compass

In fiscal year 2023, Congress allocated $29.5 billion to FEMA. You’d think that’s a lot of money, and you’d be right. However, even as FEMA has been granted massive amounts of funds for illegal aliens through Customs and Border Patrol, it’s managed to run out of money for ordinary Americans facing terrible disasters. Now, we’re learning that FEMA employees are doing more allocations, this time based on what I can only call “genital equity.” (I scorn the phrase “gender equity.”) That is, FEMA employees aren’t concerned with the greatest good for the greatest number during an emergency. They’re concerned with the LGBTQ+ crowd.

Two videos illustrate what’s going on. The first is from a FEMA Disaster Preparedness meeting which took place on an unknown date (that is, I don’t know if the speakers are discussing the current disaster or just any disaster):

FEMA Employee One: ...sparked a few things in my mind, thinking about preparedness and how you said, you know, LGBTQIA people and people who have been disadvantaged already are struggling. They already have their own things to deal with. So you add a disaster on top of that, it’s it’s just compounding on itself. And I think that is maybe the why of why we’re having these discussions is because it isn’t being talked about. It isn’t being socialized. We’re not paying attention to this community. Thank you so much. Maggie? FEMA Employee Two [a cat lady]: Thank you. Yeah, I... There are a couple of things that are intersecting in my mind here. One of them is the culture of Emergency Management as an organization, as an industry in the United States, specifically, not abroad. This has... And my cat sometimes does this. She gets really loud suddenly, so you’ll have to just allow for the little meowing in the background. The, you know, the shift that we’re seeing right now is a shift in Emergency Management from utilitarian principles where everything is designed for the greatest good for the greatest amount of people to disaster equity. But we have to do more, right. And so this topic is intersecting, I think, with a number of other topics where we have to look at policies and understand to what extent they have disadvantaged communities that had less assets, communities that had pre-existing vulnerabilities in accessing disaster-related recovery supports.

Let me repeat that emphasized language: “The shift that we’re seeing right now is a shift in Emergency Management from utilitarian principles where everything is designed for the greatest good for the greatest amount of people to disaster equity.”

The second video, again undated, comes from a FEMA employee named Reilly Hirst (a “visionary” with the pronouns “she/xem/amphibian”). Hirst’s LinkedIn page reveals someone whose genitalia—and what they do—play a large role in defining this amphibian’s life. Hirst, like its colleagues, thinks that, in the wake of disasters, FEMA must pay more attention to so-called transgender people, including those here illegally, than to everyone else, especially by protecting them from religiously-based disaster charities:

Being a migrant transwoman there is an undocumented concern. There is also a concern of whether they would trust the people...places that are offering shelter that are faith-based because of the way they’ve been responded to in the past—and if they are accepted, what would happen in terms of misgendering, in terms of bedrooms and bathrooms, etc. And then in addition, public safety once they’re inside from those who are actually sheltering with them. All those concerns are real.

Keep in mind as you consider these people divvying up taxpayer money during disasters that FEMA doesn’t even have the imprimatur of Congress. Instead, it’s an umbrella organization that Jimmy Carter created. The purpose was to place under one agency all the various emergency plans and monies Congress created and allocated over the years, for all types of emergencies, ranging from national disasters to national security issues. The Harris-Biden administration created an illegal alien emergency, so now FEMA gets over half a billion for that, too, under the aegis of “border control.”

JD Vance gets why this is so outrageous: It’s an “all of government” problem that the Democrats have created, and that reams normal, legal Americans:

What’s even more outrageous, as these videos show, is that within FEMA itself the agency employees no longer care about ordinary Americans facing extraordinary circumstances. Instead, genital equity is the rule of the day.

For these people, for whom neither the Bible nor the Constitution have meaning, genitalia and what people do with them have become a moral divining rod. Their rule—and the one they’re imposing on America—is that if you hang onto the junk in your underpants (including what surgeons create for you thanks to insurance and taxpayer funds that ordinary people cough up), you’ll know what to do.

