On par with former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle suggesting the reason that she left the rooftop from which President Trump took a sniper’s bullet unsecured was because it was a slightly sloped surface and she wouldn’t want her agents to get hurt comes this little gem of incompetence from the federal government: FEMA agents found themselves bamboozled by the road closures in the wake of Hurricane Helene, so they called it a day, aborted the mission, and left the people of Bat Cave, North Carolina to fend for themselves.

Here’s the story, from an exclusive report at the New York Post:

Residents of a tiny North Carolina town that was almost totally destroyed by Hurricane Helene have been fending for themselves after FEMA told them that a ‘Road Closed’ sign is an insurmountable obstacle for the agency to navigate. ‘FEMA called me and told me they wanted to inspect my house, then called me back to say they couldn’t drive around the ‘Road Closed’ sign. They weren’t allowed,’ local Chelsea Atkins, 38, told The Post.

I mean, a hurricane just ravaged the landscape, and it’s a very precarious situation; we wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt on the job now would we?

I’m left wondering: Does a “Road Closed” sign repel all federal agents, or are they just kryptonite for FEMA goons? Do they work on the ATF? What about the IRS? USDA? FDA? Can we just prop up road closure sandwich boards across the U.S. and finally free ourselves from the burden of a burdensome and loathsome federal government? Seems like we may have stumbled onto some invaluable information….

While I certainly believe many of the events in the aftermath of Helene are intentional to destroy two swing states whose electoral votes were likely going to President Trump, I chalk this up to profound incompetence, and a civic culture of staggering self-interest. Civil service is not supposed to be a cushy career—it’s ostensibly about serving others, something of which the American government has completely lost sight—but under an ever-bigger progressive government, self-service is what it’s become. People seek employment with the bureaucracy not because they want to help others, but because it means good pay, tons of time off, almost no accountability, zero worry about layoffs due to market fluctuations, and a hefty set of perks, like insurance and retirement.

There are over 400 unconstitutional agencies, and like figs are not gathered from thorns nor grapes from bramble bushes, so too prosperity and freedom cannot be reaped from selfishness and lawlessness.

It’s hard to pick the “worst” federal agency—is it the one that bleeds you dry of your hard-earned money at the barrel of a gun? The one that raids your farm and destroys your raw milk products just to show you who’s boss? The one that kicks your door, holds your children at gunpoint, and then shoots you because you had a pistol brace attached to a pistol, all because you missed the unconstitutional memo from Steve Dettelbach saying pistol braces are now illegal, despite no law saying so? The one that spies on and targets you because you spoke up at a school board? Or, is the one that doles out your stolen money to pamper illegal aliens then abandon you and tell you to take a hike?

Image: Karen Apricot, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.