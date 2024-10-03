FBI charges five Chinese nationals after the group was caught spying on a military base… but waits until they’re out of custody

We seem to be at war with China, but the Asian nation is the only one acting like it, and I surmise this can be for only one of two reasons—either, a) a complete lack of awareness and ability, or b) intentionality.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a severely soiled reputation (having brought the U.S. to the brink of collapse), but arguably, their biggest failure is that of diplomacy, or foreign affairs. They wouldn’t recognize impending disaster if it hit them in the face: the Afghanistan withdrawal, the de facto invitation to all the world’s impoverished foreigners, Israel and Hamas, Iran, Russia-Ukraine conflict, etc. If you didn’t know any better, and you were to judge them solely based on results, you’d think they were trying to cause World War III… which brings me to the alternative.

Option B: They’re deliberately facilitating China’s aggression, and acting as saboteurs and orchestrating a situation in which the U.S. is at a major disadvantage.

When a member of the Michigan National Guard caught five Chinese nationals crouched in the bushes around a lake at midnight near Camp Grayling in the summer of 2023, naturally, he wondered what they were doing. At first, one claimed to be part of the media, but eventually the group all agreed, they were camping out on a stargazing trip—nevermind the photos they’d taken of military vehicles, and their subsequent discussions between each other over a messaging app in December of 2023 detailing the need to dump any evidence that they’d been taking pictures of the “vital” defense site.

You see, the five nationals were foreign students, so they were still in-country until this spring, at which point they graduated and presumably returned home to China…which is when the FBI decided it was the right time to file charges.

From an item at the New York Post:

US authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills. [snip] The FBI noted in the Tuesday court filing that there have been instances of college students from China taking photos of vital defense sites in the United States. There was nothing in the file revealing the whereabouts of the five men. ‘The defendants are not in custody. Should they come into contact with U.S. authorities, they will be arrested and face these charges,’ Gina Balaya, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Detroit, said Wednesday. [snip] The FBI said all five men graduated last spring from the University of Michigan. They were part of a joint program between the university and the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China.

Here are a few friendly reminders to close: Chinese agents were found to be operating a dangerous and unregistered biolaboratory in March of 2023… right near another “vital” defense site in California, Naval Air Station Lemoore. (See Andrea Widburg’s commentary on that event here.) The Chinese Communist Party also had/has(?) a network of illegal “police” stations in the U.S., hauling dissidents and defectors back to the motherland for punishment. Chinese nationals are surging across our border, and “Chinese military companies” are lobbying what’s ostensibly our Congress to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.