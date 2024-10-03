Emhoff incident raises questions about Kamala's long history of covering up for bad men

After credible allegations that Doug Emhoff, who is Kamala Harris's husband, struck a woman so hard she spun around, along with the claim that the household nanny he impregnated earlier had accused him of "causing" her miscarriage, maybe Kamala Harris, who's running for president, ought to be looked at closer by voters for her strage enabling behavior around a lot of men.

RedState writer Jennifer van Laar has some pointed questions she ought to be asked:

Van Laar also has some good questions for Emhoff:



--who paid the $80,000 (or whatever the amount was) to Naylor? Was it Emhoff personally, or his law firm, or an insurance carrier, or the Willows Community School, where she taught?



-- if Emhoff has been involved in any… https://t.co/f12qcVHfBX — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) October 3, 2024

What did Harris know about this, and when did she know it. Seems she's pretty good at covering up for certain kinds of men.

Where have we heard this before?

In the fact that she assured the public for years that Joe Biden was as sentient and sharp as a tack as it was as possible to be. She stated this, over and over, even though, having been with Joe up close, she had to have known that he was getting senile, inchoate, and demented.

Asked about it in late August, she was brazenly shameless about that coverup, according to the New York Times:

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she did not regret defending President Biden against claims that he had declined mentally, saying that she believes he has the “intelligence, the commitment and the judgment and disposition” Americans expect from their president. “No, not at all. Not at all,” the vice president said when asked if she regretted saying Mr. Biden was “extraordinarily strong” in the moments following the disastrous debate in June that led him to abandon his bid for re-election a month later. “He is so smart and loyal to the American people,” she said.

And she probably knew about it early. In August 2021, she was reportedly asking about the 25th Amendment "process" for getting rid of senile old Joe.

Go back into Harris's long-ago, and the pattern just keeps holding.

As district attorney in San Francisco, she inherited a hard-charging case against pervert-priests who molested kids in the Catholic Church, which had been prepared by her predecessor, Terrence Hallinan -- and just dropped it, in what was believed to be a political move. Investigative reporter Lee Fang sums it up this way in his investigative piece:

The San Francisco District Attorney's office was preparing to share files to prosecute clergy sex abuses. Then, Kamala Harris won an election and reversed course.

And according to the Associated Press, in a piece dated 2019:

Survivors of clergy abuse and their attorneys say that Harris’ record on fighting sex abuse within the Catholic Church is relevant as the U.S. senator from California campaigns for the presidency as a tough-on-crime ex-prosecutor who got her start prosecuting child sexual abuse cases. They complain that Harris was consistently silent on the Catholic Church’s abuse scandal — first as district attorney in San Francisco and later as California’s attorney general.

Whatever that was about, her act covered up for some very bad men.

Another incident shows another coverup -- remember this one? I wrote about this in 2018:

... Bay Area Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris of California has gotten herself into yet another scrap, this one claiming she knew nothing about a $400,000 payoff for a sexual harassment case brought on by one of her top staffers. ... The hypocrisy is thick. According to Fox News: A senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., resigned Wednesday over inquiries about a $400,000 harassment lawsuit against him while working at the California Department of Justice. Larry Wallace resigned after the Sacramento Bee asked about the 2017 settlement, the paper reported. "We were unaware of this issue and take accusations of harassment extremely seriously," Harris spokeswoman Lily Adams said. "This evening, Mr. Wallace offered his resignation to the senator, and she accepted it." Seriously, she didn't know? And this was her director for the Division of Law Enforcement back when she was California's state attorney general, following her over from her D.A. job in San Francisco? Back when she was penning a vacuous ego-driven screed (note her face on the front cover) called Smart on Crime? And wouldn't the director of law enforcement be a kind of important position, given the crime emphasis she was using to sell herself to the public in order to get a leg up on the next rung of the political ladder? Her conspicuous ambition seems to be making her forgetful. No idea, she says. And all the reported stories of what a pervert this guy was, about him making his female assistant act as a personal servant girl for errands, and worse, crawl under his desk to fix the printer, again and again, so he could get a gander at her butt, ignoring her when she asked to move the thing, and then tossing her to an unimportant division when she complained, Harris knew literally nothing? Despite being the state's top lawwoman with him her deputy?

It's pretty well impossible to think she wouldn't have known a thing about that going on in her own office -- and covering that up, to.

One man after another -- from senile Joe to pervert priests, to this Larry Wallace underwear-ogler, and now to Emhoff's woman-behavior allegations.

She never knew, and she made sure no one else would ever know, having an amazing pattern of coverups, which makes one wonder just how many sordid secrets of other bad acting men she's sitting on.

If a political ally does something bad, including something pervy, pervy bad, Harris is right there to cover up for him, like an abused and enabling woman. Some of van Laar's commentators wondered whether Emhoff had beaten her, too, given that woman-beaters rarely have just one victim.

Whatever it is, it's shows a lot of hypocrisy coming from Kamala, and an outrageous history of coverup up for the kind of people who need exposing for the good of society. A fearless crusader for truth and justice, she is not.

