When Democrats warn denizens of the fruited plain that Donald Trump is either the beneficiary — or progenitor — of “election interference” it takes prevarication and “disinformation” to a new level. The truth is, he, more than any other presidential candidate in American history, has been the victim of election interference.

“Election interference?”

Really?!

Hillary Clinton hired a foreign spy to concoct a story to smear Trump and denigrate his election chances and his character. A group of “51” Obama-era intelligence officials solemnly vowed that the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden bore all the “earmarks” of a Russian disinformation campaign in order to prevent Trump from being re-elected in 2020.

And then Democrats tried to get Trump taken off states’ ballots. And then they employed utterly bogus “lawfare” ad nauseam in an attempt to imprison him well before the election.

When that effort did not appear to be working as well as they had fervently hoped, a couple of people -- consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome stoked by the incessant torrent of Democrat-Media Complex vitriol -- tried to assassinate him. Twice. So far.

And now, incredibly, the Biden administration (which includes Kamala Harris, don’t forget) has flown Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Pennsylvania, on the taxpayers’ dime, to beg for yet more money and arms — and lobby for the election of Kamala Harris.

On the ground, in arguably the most crucial battleground state of all, Pennsylvania.

That kind of election interference, by a foreign head of state who is receiving vast sums of money from the current administration, is unprecedented — and not supposed to be part of our political fabric.

Yet it seems to me that many — perhaps most — people would say they are more concerned about Donald Trump engaging in some sort of election interference than the Democrats.

If so, that would be Stupefying. And tragic.

Image: Presidential Office of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed