Donald Trump, the alleged Hitler who supports Israel, rallies both Muslims and Jews

Democrats, especially Kamala, campaign by dividing people. To them, there is no one “America.” Instead, there are discrete segments of America: Women, blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, Asians, Jews, LGBTQ+ people and their allies, and on and on, each of which is promised the largest slice of the finite government pie. The problem with this balkanization is that it creates a spoils system with resentments often hitting the boiling point.

Trump, however, doesn’t make those kinds of promises. He envisions an America in which all people who have a right to be here thrive. It will be an economically stable, increasingly wealthy country, one with low taxes, safe streets, secure borders, non-sexualized children, and clean, affordable hydrocarbon (and maybe nuclear) energy.

We’ll also live in a safer world, with Trump ending the pointless Ukraine war and bringing peace to the Middle East, as he started to do before Biden took the White House and shut down the Abraham Accords. In this safe, thriving world, it doesn’t matter what you look like, what God you worship, or the people with whom you, as an adult, wish to have sex. You’ll be doing all right.

Image from X.

Kamala can’t afford this message, of course. For a long time, the Democrats have managed to combine enough disparate groups to create winning coalitions. However, once Hamas (which means Iran) declared war on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Democrat balancing act began to fall apart.

The Democrats badly need both the Muslim and Jewish coalitions. This has been a problem for Harris and Biden because both want to side with Iran and its satellites, but they can’t afford to alienate the Jews. Moreover, Israel is an American ally, while Hamas and Hezbollah are designated terrorist groups, and Iran has been at war with America since 1979.

Had Harris and Biden allowed Israel to win quickly and decisively immediately after October 7, the Democrats wouldn’t have had to worry about the issue now. However, because Harris and Biden kept foot-dragging on Israel’s ability to win its wars, they managed to alienate both groups.

So, in the past week, we’ve seen Kamala try to regain those groups by agreeing that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza to placate the Muslim bloc while shrieking that Trump is Hitler to terrify the Jewish bloc.

Her tactic is failing.

Yesterday, Trump got a huge endorsement from Muslims in Michigan because they understand that, whether or not you like Israel, the best way to save lives in the Middle East is to bring peace. That means a clean Israeli victory (becaus, no matter their rhetoric, they know that Israel is not out for genocide) and the end of Iranian dominance in the region. In addition, Muslims, like other Americans, want a good economy, safe streets, a secure border, and children protected from sexual predators:

Meanwhile, the claim that the Hitlerian Trump is going to turn Madison Square Garden into a re-do of the German Bund rally held at the old MSG in February 1939 is also falling apart. First, the Holocaust survivor who firmly pushed back at the “Trump is Hitler” libel will be at the rally:

Jerry Wartski is a Holocaust survivor attending today's rally. Tim Walz should be ashamed of himself and apologize.

Second, he’s not the only Jew who will be there:

Jews for Trump have arrived to the rally in Madison Square.



Are we still calling this a Nazi gathering?

pic.twitter.com/NpL7AS7Aku — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 27, 2024

Jews support Trump because they know he’s the most pro-Israel president in American history. And like Muslim Americans, they know he’ll bring peace to the region, improve the economy, secure the border, make communities safe, and protect their children from sexual predators.

There’s a reason Democrats are afraid, and frightened people make unforced errors. Looking at Jews and Muslims falling in line behind Trump should yield a whole new crop of disastrous fails from Kamala and her party before the election.

(As a reminder, the best way to secure a Trump victory, regardless of whether you’re in a red, blue, or swing state, is to get out and vote in person right now. We want Trump to win before November 5 to preclude all the fake ballots that will come in after November 5.)