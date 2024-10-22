Did Kamala Harris do an Elizabeth Warren, taking a law school slot from a truly disadvantaged minority?

That's what on researcher found, digging into the Hastings College of the Law magazine of 2018 in San Francisco, where Harris got her J.D.

Kamala Harris was admitted to law school under a program for students “who have experienced major life hurdles, such as educational disadvantage, economic hardship, or disability.”



Kamala Harris’s mother came from the highest caste in India, but by moving to the U.S. and Canada,… pic.twitter.com/tqnx8OPnx4 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024



Harris wasn't economically challenged. Her dad was a Stanford professor, her mom was a top cancer researcher. They had money.

Nor was she educationally disadvantaged, having gone to a private school in an elite part of Montreal. True, she was an academic underachiever, but that wasn't the school's doing, they couldn't stop her from partying.

And she certainly wasn't disabled or handicapped unless 'stupid' is considered 'handicapped.'

About 140 slots were available at UCSF Hastings by the time Kamala came onboard through the LEOP program, meaning, if she got one of them under false pretenses, another student the program was designed for was left out. I wonder who that was.

Naturally, the graduation rate of those in the program was lower than the student average, though most did pass the bar on the first try. Kamala, however, was not one of them. She was at the bottom of an already underachieving group, who, if they got into the program legitimately as underprivileged minorities, would have gotten that result but not entirely because of their faults. Kamala, though, from her privileged background, would not have had that excuse.

It got worse, though. Powell, the researcher, found that vetting was cursory for student claims, and eventually became primarily a means of screening out conservatives, "to avoid future 'Clarence Thomases,'" she noted.

Once Harris got in under the program in 1986, Powell notes that it's likely that Harris was one of them doing LEOP's ideological screening, keeping conservatives from getting slots.

What a fraud she is, then, having gotten her start in life under false pretenses.

This comes on the heels of revelations that she plagiarized large passages from her first book, 'Smart on Crime,' which was used as a campaign tool to win the California state attorney general's office.

She's claimed to have worked at McDonald's, which as the press and McDonald's itself have both noted, has not been confirmed. More phony baloney, most likely. Her odd use of non-McDonald's language in describing her claimed employment there, such as in saying she 'did fries,' instead of 'dropped fries,' which is what all McDonald's employees say, is very suspicious. Did anyone notice that the McDonald's employee who just trained President Trump in the skill used the standard trade term 'dropped fries'? I did.

She claims she grew up poor, which is phony nonsense.

She claims that her childhood in radical-leftwing Berkeley, California, was brimming with white racists, which is also phony nonsense.

She claims her husband, Doug Emhoff, is a beta male, always supportive of her ambitions, when in reality, he has a seamy past of female exploitation.

Someone like this would have no trouble changing her position to voters about whether she supported fracking or not, or making phony claims about prosecuting drug lords and favoring tougher border enforcement, both of which she has done. On the left, the ends always justifies the means, and the lesson must have come to her early in life as she made those phone calls screening out black conservative applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds from entering law school.

So long as she stuck to leftwingery, she was golden, she could be as phony as she liked, fantastically phony, claiming all sorts of things that weren't true. All she needed to do was not stray from it or there would be hell to pay.

Not surprisingly, this continuous phoniness has been picked up by voters from even her earliest part of her national career, in places like Iowa, 2019, when she couldn't draw a single delegate in its caucus.

It's a lifetime of phoniness -- from not studying in school to faking it until you make it, which she achieved at Willie Brown's knee.

It's that long pattern of behavior that has affected her, with some outside observers saying she appears to display 'imposter syndrome.'

But even that is complicated. As Megyn Kelly observed:

Is it “imposter syndrome” when you actually *don’t* deserve the role you have/are seeking? https://t.co/akxbAXmfbg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 20, 2024

In other words, is it a 'syndrome' if you really are an imposter?

That's what we see now, an accumulated pattern from the getgo of her phony imposterliness.

Is someone like that fit to be president? Not on your life. Let's hope she never is.

