Democrats' trend towards atheism and abortion are connected

As the percentage of Democrat voters with a college degree has risen dramatically in recent years, the percentage of Democrat voters that don't believe in God has risen apace. As has their love of abortion.

This is not coincidence. These three things are inextricably connected. In fact, abortion is the highest sacrament of their new state-sponsored religion. While other primitive societies have engaged in child sacrifice, none have done so with the gleeful, prideful zeal with which today's Democrats go about exterminating unborn children … most often for their own convenience and nothing else.

Let me be clear: if a person says he or she doesn’t believe in God, what they are really saying is that they have a deep, unyielding, and abiding faith in something else … or perhaps nothing at all. Personally, I have tried hard to be an atheist, but I just can’t convince myself to truly believe in it. I see too many things that make me question my non-belief, and ultimately my faith in faithlessness it is shattered.

A person -- or society -- can believe in God, government, or themselves as the highest power … and proceed to act accordingly. Those that choose government or themselves as the Supreme Moral Arbiter (we call them Democrats) always eventually fail … usually taking countless others down with them.

