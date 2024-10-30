Closing arguments: Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage’ and Kamala’s silly, filibustering performance

So last night Joe Biden called MAGA—every one of us millions—and I quote, “garbage.”

So a comedian not affiliated with Trump’s campaign makes a joke about a PLACE, but Joe Biden just called at least 75 million American PEOPLE garbage. pic.twitter.com/ecTRNo29oH — Garbage Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 30, 2024

And, Kamala Harris came to her rally eerily dressed like a dour man.

Kamala Harris fired back on Tuesday, declaring that Donald Trump's divisive tactics and fearmongering are “not who we are,” as she delivered her closing campaign message from the Ellipse. https://t.co/ieXykAZFSN pic.twitter.com/whRIVcMp09 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 30, 2024

These Democrats really know how to put on a show.

Has the Biden administration ever done anything for the public that made us happy? You tell me, because I can’t think of one instance.

Kamala still hasn’t told us anything about herself, so all we’ve got is that she’s the “Border Czar” and we’re looking at the results of that in our towns and cities every day. We also know that she’s in with the most obnoxious celebrities on the planet.

She told us nothing last night, either, other than that we must “turn the page.” That’s an unfortunate way of saying it because Kamala, actually, IS the current page–-not Donald Trump. Ah, well. I think on her campaign tombstone, they’ll put “She tried.”

So, what’s up with Biden? Is he being wily in drowning his VP’s campaign in his own version of strategic bon mots? Is he finally proving that he is not, in fact, senile, but a man of mediocre intellect with the craftiness of a fox when it comes to moi? It would be a nice twist to confirm that Biden is dropping Kamala in it… after all, he has his reasons.

Harris has, to this day, conveyed to us her understanding of the economy, immigration, Israel’s war, the war in Ukraine—which is zip–-and has spoken like a crazed faith-healer-cum-failed-blank-verse-poet of her own bizarre intuitions on behalf of of “all people.” She is a cognitive horror show and bears daily testament to the historical precedents of the DEI movement. Harris is diversity, equity, and inclusion. She got going on that early, in San Francisco, and like many early DEI graduates, such as Michelle Obama, Kamala lied her way into the bureaucratic legal fold, assuming the “poor ol’ me” stance—which she still does a lot of—when in fact her background is upper middle class to most Americans.

Democrats love to exploit black people. Kamala—like Hillary—uses her ridiculous change of accents when she campaigns in “black” context. That in itself is a racist act that brands her, as it did Hillary, as simply on the make.

And abortion? Kamala’s all in for the most extreme positions, but more importantly, she lies constantly about Trump’s positions—which actually reflect those of America’s majority. Kamala has not once told the truth about abortion “rights”, as they stand right now in our country. By aligning herself with the “fearless” idiots who protest with placards of bloody coat hangers, Kamala is saying to us, “Either I’m a fool, or you are.”

Repeat and wash and repeat: “safe” and legal abortion is available, but not always genocidally, in every state in the nation, albeit with state guidelines. If we are adults, we accept what is reasonably achieved in our states, and get over it.

For Kamala, abortion is not a life issue, it is, like everything about her, a power issue—and she wants it all, in D.C., in the federal context, soon. She wants the feds to decide who the feds kill. If you’re MAGA—you’re on top of the garbage list. The president of the United States, and Kamals’s boss, just told you that.

Vote.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.