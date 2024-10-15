Climate narrative falls apart as the cooler-than-average La Niña expected to appear

Scientists know that El Niño and La Niña weather patterns have been around for tens of thousands of years, affecting land and ocean temperatures, storm patterns, and “had a role” in the “demise or description” of human civilizations. Here’s this, from NASA:

The chemical signatures of warmer seas and increased rainfall have been detected in coral samples and in other paleoclimate indicators since the last Ice Age. This pattern of water and wind changes has been going on for tens of thousands of years. Earth scientists, historians, and archaeologists have theorized that El Niño had a role in the demise or disruption of several ancient civilizations, including the Moche, the Inca, and other cultures in the Americas. But the recorded history of El Niño really starts in the 1500s, when European cultures reached the New World and met indigenous American cultures.

La Niña makes the Pacific ocean cooler than normal, but after 160 years of an existential increase in our use of oil, coal, natural gas, and a huge increase in population, the water didn’t warm, still ending up cooler than normal. The billions of gas powered vehicles on the road, gas appliances, and our consumption of meat did not override La Niña, and the weather pattern that’s been present for tens of thousands of years remains still today, albeit a bit later than “predicted” by our climate “experts.” From a new article out at USA Today:

Where is La Niña? Why the climate troublemaker is making a late arrival for 2024 The long-promised La Niña climate pattern hasn’t yet formed, but is still expected to within the next month or so, federal scientists announced Thursday. Specifically, the Climate Prediction Center said there is a 60% chance that La Niña conditions will emerge by the end of November. And once it forms, it is expected to persist through January-March 2025. [snip] La Niña is a natural climate pattern marked by cooler-than-average seawater in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. When the water cools at least 0.9 degree Fahrenheit below average for three straight months, a La Niña is declared. It is one of the main drivers of weather in the United States, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring. It's the opposite to the more well-known El Niño, which occurs when Pacific Ocean water is at least 0.9 degree warmer than average for three months.

Switching to lithium-powered vehicles will not cool or warm the climate.

There is not one piece of scientific data that shows that our consumption of oil causes temperatures to rise and more severe storms. Temperatures rise and fall, and storm activity increases and decreases, no matter how much oil we use, and how many diesel trucks are on the road.

So why do the United Nations, $cientists, most people posing as journalists, educators, Hollywood, almost all Democrats, and some gullible Republicans say that “the science is settled” and humans and our use of natural resources is the cause of warming and climate change?

The only reason I can think of is they are power hungry and greedy. They want to take more money for themselves. They are willing to harm the poor and middle classes and destroy our quality of life.

They also are very willing to keep underdeveloped countries from improving their quality and length of life.

The green push is and has always been, a massive scam just like the climate is and always has been, changing cyclically and naturally.

Why do almost all journalists repeat whatever they are told on the climate without doing research and asking questions? The answer? Facts haven’t mattered to them for a long time, only power for Democrats.

Joe Biden and others said it is stupid and a conspiracy to think the government can control the climate. They are the ones who have spread the conspiracy for decades.

There is only one choice in this election to save the public from having a power hungry government seeking to control most aspects of our lives—Trump and Vance.

