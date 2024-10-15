Cheers for Project 2025-29 and vice presidential heavyweight J.D. Vance

Three points you might be missing:

Project 2025 is a winner.

J.D. Vance will be the second-greatest vice president.

Jill Biden is running the country.

First things first. Democrats have made Project 2025, a policy paper of recommendations put out every four years by the Heritage Foundation, into a bogeyman. But the meat of Project 2025 is a feast for President Donald Trump to devour upon taking office on Jan. 20. The think tank titled it “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise.”

Most of it is a reflection of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, and indeed it’ll help the country do a U-turn before driving off the left-hand cliff.

But who has seen the project’s substance? Trump swears he hasn’t. His America First crowd treats it like cyanide because of one lonely corner raising the alarm about abortion pills.

Why the panic? Because Vice President Kamala Harris’ pinko team paints it as a psycho manifesto even though the project states the obvious: “Abortion and euthanasia are not health care.”

Instead of cowering to the roaring radicals, Republicans should stand tall with a spine and cheer the brilliance of Project 2025-29. Add those years because in reality President Trump will push its champion aspects throughout his second term.

Here’s much of what the Heritage Foundation outlines:

Secure the border, finish building the wall, and deport illegal aliens.

De-weaponize the federal government by increasing accountability and oversight of the FBI and DOJ.

Unleash American energy production to reduce energy prices.

Cut the growth of government spending to reduce inflation.

Make federal bureaucrats more accountable to the democratically elected president and Congress.

Improve education by moving control and funding of education from D.C. bureaucrats directly to parents and state and local governments.

Ban biological males from competing in women's sports.

What’s not to like? Nothing.

Donald Trump sells those items at all his rallies, drawing arena-rattling applause from his throngs. Especially when he hits on that last note.

From “I’ll keep men out of women’s sports” to “drill, baby, drill” to “we’ll finish the wall,” Trump embodies Project 2025-29.

Own it, swing it, and hammer the Democrat ticket with it.

Second things second. J.D. Vance will tower among vice presidents in American history.

The only taller one, in my opinion, was Richard Nixon, a boulder of a veep for President Dwight Eisenhower from 1953 to 1961.

Nixon set the standard for consequential vice presidents. He was in crucial meetings with Ike amid the Hungary, Suez and Vietnam showdowns. He ran Cabinet meetings upon Eisenhower’s heart attack in 1955. He stared down a rock-throwing mob in Caracas, Venezuela. And he mopped the kitchen floor with Soviet boss Nikita Khrushchev.

After such forgettable veeps as Elbridge Gerry, George Dallas, William Wheeler and Charles Dawes, Nixon deserves the title First Modern Vice President.

Nixon was just 40 when he became vice president after two years in the Senate. Vance will be the same age when he assumes his job promotion in January, also after two years as senator.

Listen to him in his myriad interviews and rallies and you come away with a reason he’s J.D.: Just Dauntless. And on target when he nails Kamala as the “candidate of illegal labor in this country.”

The man is fearless while entering the CNN, CBS, ABC dens. Imagine his counterpart, Tim Walz, facing Fox News. Kamala already dashed that idea by running scared from a Fox debate.

She has to be especially petrified after Tuesday’s VP showdown, which saw only one guy show up. That was J.D., whose serious grasp of the issues made a joke of Tampon Tim.

Here was the senator’s searing shot at the governor: “You've got a tough job here. You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver rising take home pay, which of course he did. You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver lower inflation, which of course he did. And then you've got to defend Kamala Harris' atrocious economic record, which has made gas, groceries and housing unaffordable for American citizens.”

Vance was so convincing, Byron Donalds, my congressman who also would’ve made a rumbling running mate, posted on X, “I think Tim Walz is voting for Trump/Vance. He agreed with JD 5 different times and kept nodding in agreement.”

Vance will be just as fierce in the Oval Office with Trump. If the president deviates from booting migrants, you better believe his VP will push him in the right direction. Ditto on all other crucial decisions.

One more matter with the future vice president. As soon as he takes the oath of office, he’ll be the front-runner for president in 2028. Because that will be Trump’s last full year in the White House.

As with Nixon, Vance will seize the VP-president sweepstakes.

Third things third. Who's running the country now? Jill is in charge.

At least we know who’s running the government. The first lady is.

Jill Biden sat at the head of the Cabinet table recently after bumping her cadaver husband.

That’s hardly progress for the country, but this much is true: She’s an upgrade from Joe or Kamala, as Megyn Kelly said on her podcast.

By Nov. 5, we’ll think bigger. As in a Trump-Vance White House rising with Project 2025-29.

Bucky Fox is an author and editor in Cape Coral, Florida.

Image: Screen shot from Forbes Breaking News video, via YouTube