British leftists are feeling mighty entitled to meddle in U.S. elections

For all the hysteria on the left about Russians interfering in our elections, here's the nation whose leftist wing is doing some nakedly shameless interfering not just with our elections but with our First Amendment rights, too.

According to Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi:

In an explosive leak with ramifications for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, internal documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate—whose founder is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, now advising the Kamala Harris campaign—show the group plans in writing to “kill Musk’s Twitter” while strengthening ties with the Biden/Harris administration and Democrats like Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has introduced multiple bills to regulate online “misinformation.”

It comes on the heels of this gamy news:

Around a hundred UK Labour politicians are campaigning on behalf of Kamala Harris across battleground states. Isn’t this foreign election interference? Imagine if members of the Russian Duma did this. pic.twitter.com/ZJ7Kg0uvQz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2024

Excuse me, but doesn't Britain have some problems it needs to tend to at home?

Running around in other countries to influence elections to their liking seems a bit beyond their legitimate state business scope. And trying to shut down a legitimate, taxpaying American company because they don't like the people using its product seems downright illegal. Yet with leftists here egging them on and enabling them, they're feeling pretty entitled. They aren't even hiding it.

I'm glad Trump is suing, and hope to see another lawsuit directed their way from Elon Musk:

It's meddling galore and if Venezuela tried that, they'd be slapped with yet more sanctions, and rightly so.

Yet it's so unnecessary, because up until now, relations between the U.S. and Britain have always been cordial even when the ruling parties of each country are not in sync.

I doubt that's going to last now.

State-to-state relations have given way to party-to-party relations. If noncitizens are now voting and counting ballots as they are in San Francisco, what's to be upset about noncitizens campaigning? The blur between citizen and noncitizen gets ever stronger from the left and don't be surprised if the next stop is noncitizens running for office.

What's bad here is that President Trump will probably get reelected, and the memory of that skulduggery is bound to put a damper on relations between the two old allies, if not prompt payback. That would certainly benefit our mutual enemies, but it won't benefit us. Yet payback is necessary for these shenanigans or they will continue and get worse. I'd certainly be happy to see President Trump direct a Ukraine-sized campaign donation to Nigel Farage's party to fulfill the left's new ground rules, even-steven, however it can be legally done. If the ruling-party Brits want to play by those rules, then we will have to play by them, too.

And this isn't Britain's first rodeo.

Leftist Brits were also behind the infamous Steele dossier filled with false tales of President Trump's "collusion" with the Russians, dogging his presidency for years by design.

They're also the jackwads who placed Nina 'Mary Poppins' Jankowicz of the now-scuppered Disinformation Governance Board onto the advisory board of their Foreign Office-linked Open Information Partnership, forcing her to declare as a registered foreign agent as the group seeks to influence U.S. public affairs and shut down conservatives.

And further back, these same meddlers directed a letter-writing campaign in 2004 to Clark County, Ohio, to urge random voters in places like Springfield to vote for John Kerry over George Bush.

That didn't go well for them, and Bush won handily. 'Dear Limey a**holes,' read the headline from The Guardian of these American responses, which gives you the flavor.

Now they're trying to influence another U.S. presidential election with more than a hundred actual ground-game workers from the U.K. Labour Party, as well as political operatives out to destroy an American company which doesn't even sound legal.

Apparently, these Brits didn't like that spot of historic luck they were handed to them of having a big and benevolent ally no matter who elected whom and decided instead to adopt the empire-to-banana-republic model. Not that we aren't headed towards banana republicdom under Democrat one-party rule, but they're further along on that road than we are, so it's not like they are trying to 'save' us. The bottom line here is that they have gotten out of control with these meddlings, a lot of other countries such as Mexico have, too, and not one of them, has any business interfering with our American election.

Image: Pixabay via Wikimedia Commons // CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication