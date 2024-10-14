Bill Maher reasons that anyone struggling with inflation should be the biggest proponents of abortion

Progressives have a long history of proposing murder to mitigate expenses, whether public or private, and Bill Maher is continuing the tradition; from Ian Hanchett’s new report at Breitbart News:

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s ‘Real Time,’ host Bill Maher stated that male working-class voters who are struggling with inflation ‘should be more pro-abortion than anybody’ because if one of those voters ‘can’t afford his bills, wait until he has a baby he doesn’t want.’

This particular segment was a roundtable-type dialogue between Maher, conservative radio host Buck Sexton, CNN’s Laura Coates, and journalist Tim Alberta; when Sexton argued that the abortion isn’t the top priority for people struggling to make ends meet right now, Maher reasoned that it should be. If inflation and the surge in the cost-of-living is back-breaking now, just wait until there’s another “unwanted” mouth to feed!

Here’s how the conversation went, per Hanchett:

While talking about 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s poll numbers with male voters, radio host Buck Sexton said that he thinks one reason for that, and the gap between the two with female voters is, ‘I think the Democrat[ic] Party spends a tremendous amount of time — because it thinks it’s a very effective issue, and, traditionally it has been — on the abortion issue. Well, to a guy who works at the steel mill, who’s like, inflation is killing me, I can’t afford my bills, the abortion issue is not, I’m just saying it’s not top of –.’ Maher cut in to respond, ‘Well if he can’t afford his bills, wait until he has a baby he doesn’t want. This guy should be more pro-abortion than anybody.’

Countless polls, including one conducted by American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports in a number of the battleground states just a few weeks back revealed that the state of the economy and immigration dominated voters’ concerns, far above any other political issue, even the hot-button topic of abortion. How weird—the luxury of being able to fret about whether or not you’re legally permitted to kill an unborn child kind of melts into the background when federal policies have made it so that you can’t afford to buy a home, eat reasonably healthy food, and take a yearly vacation, despite working full-time in a professional career.

And we’re supposed to believe that conservatives are the Nazis? As a brief refresher, propaganda from the Third Reich routinely publicized the public cost of expendable people, like the mentally handicapped or physically disabled, who were only a “drain” on limited financial resources. Progressives continue to recycle Adolf Hitler’s positions, which ought to be a disqualifier—but I only hear crickets from the left.

Forget unleashing American energy independence to lower the cost of fuel, which would lower the cost of all goods and services in the marketplace. Forget deporting the tens of millions of foreign citizens collecting hundreds of billions in social welfare. Forget balancing the budget, and cutting hundreds of billions of foreign “aid” to line the pockets of Ukrainian officials. Forget suspending the salaries and perks of every lawmaker in D.C. until they get in line and start representing the interests of the people.

Simply slaughter unborn Americans! Problem solved.

Bill Maher is evil, and stupid.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.