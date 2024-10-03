Biden trying to claim credit for Trump's hurricane relief efforts with Starlink?

Now that Joe Biden is back from his latest Delaware beach vacation, and has finally shown up amid all the chaotic destruction of Hurricane Helene, he may be trying to claim credit for the work President Trump and Elon Musk have done, setting up Starlink communications systems in areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

Here's the video:

Biden is trying to take credit for deploying the @Starlink satellites when it was @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump who did it along with giving the flood victims a free 30 days of connectivity. Reminder also that the Biden Administration and @FCC revoked a billion dollar grant to… pic.twitter.com/AACBxvIqSf — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) October 2, 2024

Reuters, though, claims in its report that Trump is lying and Biden is the one who set up the Starlink satellite systems:

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday dozens of Starlink satellite systems that provide high-speed internet access were in use in North Carolina, with over 100 more in transit to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene The announcement came as former President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday he spoke to billionaire Elon Musk about setting up the internet access, falsely claiming that the systems had yet to be deployed.

Reuters points out that Trump made these statements Monday as Biden came back from his vacation:

"I just spoke to Elon," Trump said in his remarks. "We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever and Elon will always come through." Trump added: "We are going to try and get the Starlink in there as soon as possible." Those arrangements had already been made before Trump's comments, President Joe Biden 's administration pointed out afterward. "This is already happening," a White House spokesperson said on social media, linking to a press statement dated Monday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Aside from an urge to just default back to the press's partiality for the Biden-Harris administration, and dismiss the Reuters claim that Trump is the one lying, based on he-said-she-said aspect of the story, with both parties having an interest in saying them, there's also the matter of the Harris-Biden administration's history of lying about such matters for political purposes, with corrections to be made six months later.

But there may be certain differences in what they are saying, too.

Biden is referring to the deployment of satellites, which are then used from Starlink terminals, and in his statement he emphasized their use for "first responders," meaning, FEMA, and perhaps other government agencies, which thus far have done little, and in any case, are out of money to help the residents. He said he got 50 terminals out there from the satellite deployments which isn't a lot, given the area in need.

Trump and his private-sector allies, plus Ivanka Trump, have indisputably been distributing Starlink terminals for residents to phone their families and tell them where they are, whether they are safe, how they got through the hurricane, and ask them for help if needed.

Those may be two different missions.

There are also other potential reasons for the discrepancy -- the satellite deployment may have already been in the works when Trump spoke to Elon. Elon may have adjusted what was up for deployment to the Carolinas on his own with neither Biden nor Trump. Elon may have assured Trump it was in the works, even if the Biden team had made the call. There isn't anything on Elon's Twitter feed suggesting anything actually, other than use of Starlink terminals will be free to all for 30 days, and maybe as a businessman, he's being held to silence on a federal contract.

All the same, the preponderance of the evidence from the past suggests that Biden is more than likely playing catch-up to Trump -- when Trump went to the border, Biden got up off his duff and went, too, as did his border czar, Kamala Harris. When Trump called for no-tax-on-tips for tipped workers, Kamala Harris jumped up and said she would be in favor of that, too.

There are definitely those who think Biden is trying to claim credit:

🚨🇺🇸BIDEN TRIES TO STEAL CREDIT AS TRUMP, ELON DEPLOY STARLINK FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS



Trump says he spoke with @elonmusk to deploy Starlink for emergency communications in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.



This came before Biden claimed he "directed" the Starlink rollout, which… pic.twitter.com/p6eIdXStPg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 2, 2024