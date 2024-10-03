Biden trying to claim credit for Trump's hurricane relief efforts with Starlink?
Now that Joe Biden is back from his latest Delaware beach vacation, and has finally shown up amid all the chaotic destruction of Hurricane Helene, he may be trying to claim credit for the work President Trump and Elon Musk have done, setting up Starlink communications systems in areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene.
Biden is trying to take credit for deploying the @Starlink satellites when it was @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump who did it along with giving the flood victims a free 30 days of connectivity. Reminder also that the Biden Administration and @FCC revoked a billion dollar grant to… pic.twitter.com/AACBxvIqSf— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) October 2, 2024
Reuters, though, claims in its report that Trump is lying and Biden is the one who set up the Starlink satellite systems:
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday dozens of Starlink satellite systems that provide high-speed internet access were in use in North Carolina, with over 100 more in transit to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.The announcement came as former President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday he spoke to billionaire Elon Musk about setting up the internet access, falsely claiming that the systems had yet to be deployed.
"I just spoke to Elon," Trump said in his remarks. "We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever and Elon will always come through." Trump added: "We are going to try and get the Starlink in there as soon as possible."Those arrangements had already been made before Trump's comments, President Joe Biden's administration pointed out afterward. "This is already happening," a White House spokesperson said on social media, linking to a press statement dated Monday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
🚨🇺🇸BIDEN TRIES TO STEAL CREDIT AS TRUMP, ELON DEPLOY STARLINK FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 2, 2024
Trump says he spoke with @elonmusk to deploy Starlink for emergency communications in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.
This came before Biden claimed he "directed" the Starlink rollout, which… pic.twitter.com/p6eIdXStPg
Elon's mother, Maye Musk, said that all he boy Elon wanted to do was help:
And his ideas were crazy. He said he wanted to save lives by launching satellites for people stranded on hilltops, in forests and in the ocean. I thought that would be good, but had no idea how important it was. @Starlink is essential now after Hurricane Helene. Elon sees the… https://t.co/FHtOCqNE2f
— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 3, 2024
Biden's quest to claim credit in a situation like this is unseemly, given the inadequateness of the federal response seen so far.
What's needed is results now, credit can be sorted out later. Trump certainly isn't angling for credit, he is just doing stuff and moving on to the next thing to do. But as other news reports have stated, Biden is upset that he's not getting much attention, or "credit" from even his fellow Democrats who are glad to see the back of him.
For now, most people can see that Elon is indispensible in a crisis, not a bad guy as the Bidenite regulators harassing him would have it; Trump is on the ground, raising money, getting Starlink delivered, donating his own cash and resources, and working with churches to haul in supplies for the needy. And Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis is also pitching in significantly in North Carolina as well as has his own state's hurricane cleanup operation and planning quite under control. Those are the people who are helping, those are the good men in a storm.
How like the wretched Biden, though, to want to claim all the credit.
