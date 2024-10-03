Biden’s Department of (In)Justice sues to keep ineligible voters on Alabama rolls

The Biden-Harris administration’s Department of (In)Justice recently sued Alabama— and its top election official—after the state had the temerity to remove thousands of noncitizens from its voter rolls. According to the DO(I)J, the removal of ineligible voters violated federal law because it was done too close to Election Day. Sure. You bet. Now tell us the one about the three bears. The Biden-Harris Department of Injustice didn’t—and doesn’t—want the noncitizens removed from the state’s voter rolls because doing so could adversely affect Democrats. Period.

Call me a skeptic, but you must know that ineligible voters are Democrats’ favorite kind—and their most reliable voting bloc. Remarkably, it appears that nearly 100% of ineligible voters vote for Democrats.

The truth is, Democrats want to add as many illegal aliens—and other traditionally ineligible persons—as possible to the voter rolls of every state. They want convicted felons to be allowed to vote. And they don’t want the dead taken off the rolls, either! Just like noncitizens and criminals, the dead would have every right to vote, if Democrats had their way. The earlier and more often the better, in fact! Why, it’s their Constitutional right!

Especially because they, too, consistently vote so overwhelmingly for Democrats.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.