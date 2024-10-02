Biden publicly confuses an Israeli airstrike with a labor strike

The commander in chief of all U.S. military forces does not know the difference between the Israeli retaliatory airstrikes in Yemen and a labor union strike here in the United States.

As Biden exited his presidential limousine before the recent Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, reporters asked him a series of questions:

“Mr. President, will you deploy more U.S. troops to the Middle East?”

“Mr. President, has Netanyahu done too far?” (referencing the airstrikes against the Yemeni Houthis.)

“Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President?”

Biden walked to the microphone and said; “Both sides have got to settle the strike. With a collective bargaining effort, I think they’ll settle the strike.” That is an exact quote. He was undoubtedly referring to the strike closing vital U.S. ports.

You can hear it yourself.

Even though the Israeli airstrikes were the center of world news attention, and certainly in the President’s daily intelligence briefing, he still confused the bombing in Yemen with the U.S. dockworkers’ strike.

This is not funny. This is more than sad for a man doing this to himself in public. This is the man with the duty to protect our country. This is the man with the nuclear launch codes. This is very frightening.

Ed Sherdlu is the pen name of a retired American television network news reporter. He uses a pen name because he would be embarrassed if his grandchildren learned he had failed his 12-Step Journalism Recovery Program.

Image: AT via Magic Studio