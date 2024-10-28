Biden-appointed federal judge bars Virginia from purging possible non-citizen voters on its rolls

Last week, U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles granted an injunction request by the Justice Department brought against Virginia election officials.

The ruling mandates the restoration of the voter registrations to 1,600 ineligible individuals.

Needless to say, Giles was appointed by Joe Biden.



The DOJ claimed the voter registrations were canceled during a 90-day quiet period ahead of the November election that restricts states from making large-scale changes to their voter rolls.



Giles questioned the timing of Youngkin’s August executive order.



“It’s not happenstance that this was announced exactly on the 90th day” of the quiet period, she said Friday from the bench.

Youngkin had issued an executive order in August requiring daily checks of DMV data against voter rolls to identify non-citizens and purge non-citizens from the voter roll.

Prior to Youngkin’s executive order, the state performed monthly checks of the voter rolls against DMV data, in accordance with a state law passed in 2006. During the hearing, state officials revealed the individuals identified themselves as noncitizens to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin objected to the ruling with the following statement:

Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls. https://t.co/QwloK1Sxr4 — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 25, 2024



"Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls. Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities.



"This is a Virginia law passed in 2006, signed by then-Governor Tim Kaine, that mandates certain procedures to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls, with safeguards in place to affirm citizenship before removal–and the ultimate failsafe of same-day registration for U.S. citizens to cast a provisional ballot. This law has been applied in every Presidential election by Republicans and Democrats since enacted 18 years ago.



"Virginia will immediately petition the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court, for an emergency stay of the injunction."

The DOJ claimed the individuals in question had erroneously checked the wrong box on the DMV form and that they were indeed citizens.



Virginia state officials said that the voters identified as non-citizens were notified and given two weeks to dispute their disqualification before being removed. If they returned a form attesting to their citizenship, their registration would not be canceled.

So this isn't a totalitarian purge; there is a facility of appeal to eventually restore one's voting status.



So what does one make of all this?



The Biden appointee magistrates also ordered the state to reveal the names and addresses of individuals purged from the voter rolls to the plaintiffs’ groups suing the state, which include not only the DOJ but also the League of Women Voters.

A quick look at the the Leagues of Women Voters' website reveals that they are standard left-wing organizations, and like outfits of this nature, claim to be non-partisan.

In days, expect the Democrats and their media proxies to claim that this was a purge based on gender and race.

It is interesting to note that of all the issues related to lawlessness, Biden-Harris's DOJ, preferred to focus on this matter.

The point to ponder about is how many such non-citizens have been added to voter rolls in other states. We know this will happen in blue states intentionally.

But what about red states? Are the Republicans and the Trump campaign focused on this potential means of election rigging?

What about swing states?

A few months back, Pennsylvania state officials admitted that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had allowed foreign nationals to register to vote for decades. Officials blamed this on programming 'glitch.'

Back in September, Arizona elections officials identified 120,000 Arizona voters improperly registered to vote, bringing the total number of affected voters to 218,000. This occurred due to a "glitch" as well, this time in the state’s driver’s license database.

Don't be too surprised if similar "glitches" are occurring in other states as well.

This is possibly explains why states such as California and New York have permanently become Democrat states, where even the likes of AOC get elected and re-elected.

What makes it worse are the laws relating to voter identification.

Currently, only thirty-six states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls. The remaining 14 states and Washington, D.C., have no such mandates.

This is a serious risk to the fairness of the 2024 presidential election.

We also learned that Zuckerbucks are still flowing and continue to allow a legal means to play with the election rules and norms and rig results towards Democrat counties.

Let's not forget, Biden’s 2021 Executive Order Number 14019 , that federal agencies to find “ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.”

If one were to merely compare the records of President Trump and Kamala Harris, we realize that it is unfair to even mention the two in the same sentence.

The Trump administration's record is vastly superior to the Harris-Biden administration.

If one were to compare the two individuals, you have a bumbling word-salad chef with no achievements and a poor record and a self-made businessman who built an empire worth billions.

Most fair-minded people know the chasm of difference



But the best candidate in the world will falter if the rules are not uniformly applied.

Even Mike Tyson in his prime would lose a fight if he is fed with sleeping pills before the bout.

So can anything be done about this? Republicans must be vigilant across the nation to ensure a fair contest. Perhaps volunteers, not necessarily affiliated with any party or campaign, can help out.

The hope is the Trump victory margin is too big to rig.

It would also be quite hilarious, if the non-citizens registered to vote, and ended up choosing Trump over the listless babbler.