BBC makes Ayatollah Khamenei its Friday star, while Dutch police abandon Jews

From 1917-1918, we saved England and Europe from German domination at a cost of 53,000 combat-related deaths and 204,000 wounded. From 1942 through 1945, we did it all over again, this time with 182,000 combat deaths, and I can’t even find the number who were wounded. Both times, when we went “over there,” we did so, in Woodrow Wilson’s words, to “make the world safe for democracy.” Of late, though, what’s happening in England and the rest of Europe makes me strongly believe that those troops suffered for nothing. As the latest examples, just look at what’s happening in the UK and the Netherlands.

To set the stage for what’s happening in the UK, let me remind you who the Ayatollah Khamenei is. He is Iran’s spiritual leader and the most powerful man in that country.

Iran, in turn, has been in openly declared war against America and Israel, specifically, and the West, generally, since the 1979 Iranian revolution. It is the world’s primary terrorist engine, both directly through its IRGC troops and through its proxies, such as Hamas (which Israel has essentially defeated), Hezbollah (which Israel is defeating), and the Houthis (ditto). Earlier this week, Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel, deliberately targeting civilian centers.

Iran has been open about its dream of a worldwide caliphate—a Shia caliphate. That Shia factor means that it’s not just a threat to Israel and the West but to all the Sunni Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia (which has been in a long war with the Houthis), Jordan, and Egypt.

Iran is, quite possibly, the single most destabilizing force in the world. One of the ways it keeps the world off balance is the threat of a nuclear strike, not just against Israel, which will also kill millions of Muslims, but against the rest of the world, too. I leave it to you to wonder why Joe Biden is terrified at the thought that Israel might destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

In addition to the terror abroad, Iran is a terrorist nation at home. Its beleaguered citizens live in a police state where women can be arrested, beaten, and killed for baring their heads; homosexuals are routinely executed; and protest is met with gunfire. After all, the now-deceased Ebrahim Raisi, whom the mullahs hand-selected as Iran’s president, earned the nickname of “the Butcher of Tehran” for overseeing the mass slaughter of Iranian people. (Incidentally, the Biden administration sent its condolences to Iran when Raisi died in a helicopter crash.)

In any event, as Joe Biden once said of the mythical Corn Pop, Ayatollah Khamenei, the man who heads Iran, is a “bad dude.” A very bad dude. He is the Middle Eastern incarnation of Hitler, trying to annihilate Jews, terrorizing his own people, and threatening world domination.

So, what did the BBC, which is Britain’s government-funded media outlet, do? It aired his full Friday sermon:

The BBC have played 40 minutes of Iran’s Ayatollah Khemeni Friday prayers.



What the f*ck are they thinking. pic.twitter.com/c9FPEG468r — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) October 4, 2024

What f*ck is going on? Seriously.



Look at both of these images.



The BBC have just live streamed Ayatollah Khamenei’s propaganda speech for 40 minutes and put on their banner his quotes:



“October 7th was logical and legal”



“Missile Attack on Israel ‘legal and legitimate”… pic.twitter.com/8Su2lxtO0C — Kosher🎗🧡 (@K0sher_C0ckney) October 4, 2024

This is like airing a rousing speech from Hitler in 1938 9 (with helpful subtitles). BBC has long been left-wing, but even that doesn’t explain this decision.

The Jews had a hard time of it in England before they were expelled entirely in 1290, with the York massacre of 1190 standing as one of the worst anti-Jewish attacks in Europe before Hitler. However, when Oliver Cromwell welcomed Jews back to England in 1656, Jews believed that they’d found a haven. The British never loved them, but at least they didn’t kill them. With the mass influx of Muslims into the UK, however, and the Islamic-leftist alliance, that’s changing, and changing fast.

But it’s not just the UK. In the Netherlands, a country once famed for religious tolerance, the police are refusing to guard Jewish sites from Muslim violence, citing the imaginary “genocide” in Gaza. To be clear, they are not refusing to guard the Israeli embassy, which would be stupid and wrong. They are turning their backs on Dutch citizens:

Breaking: Some Dutch police have refused to guard Jewish sites in the Netherlands. The spokeswoman of the police force confirmed that there had been incidents of police refusing their duty.



Certain officers didn't even want to be deployed at the Dutch National Holocaust Museum. pic.twitter.com/mQkURSxETS — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 4, 2024

I’m choking on my own rising gorge here. I can say only that the American blood and gold spent saving Europe seems to have been wasted. The UK and Western Europe have embraced everything we once fought to save them from.

