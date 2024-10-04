Axelrod gloats that North Carolina's Hurricane Helene victims in pro-Trump areas may be unable to vote

In a surreal moment, Joe Biden told a reporter that everybody "across the board" in the Hurricane Helene disaster area spanning 800 miles of devastation are "getting what they need" and everyone "is happy." He had just toured the area yesterday by plane, but had to ask the reporter "what storm" he was talking about, raising questions about his sentience.

Joe Biden says all the people in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina are getting everything they need and are “very happy.” pic.twitter.com/5azdn0EhNr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2024

His senility was palpable in a press conference today:

JUST IN: White House briefing room descends into chaos as President Biden stands in front of shouting reporters, not knowing who to call on.



Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jumped in to save Biden as reporters shouted at him, trying to ask questions.



At one point during the… pic.twitter.com/XyC2L73s7R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024

It's lunacy, and underlines a massive failure of leadership in the wake of Hurricane Helene and its aftermath.

That's because while Joe is claiming all is well and everyone is happy for the press, the aid effort on the ground has been profoundly problematic.

As Biden was putting out this Pangossian tale for the press, he also was mendaciously tweeting that President Trump was politicizing who get gets aid, an accusation with no proof, but which seems to be describing what he's doing to the people of North Carolina and the neighboring states hard hit by the hurricane:

You can’t only help those in need if they voted for you.



It’s the most basic part of being president, and this guy knows nothing about it. https://t.co/FuPHwtlZuu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2024

That's not just because of FEMA's failure to deliver aid, no doubt because of the gigantic-ness of the task but from the misplaced priorities seen in the Biden-Harris administration -- from blowing the FEMA budget on illegals, to concentrating FEMA and U.S. Department of Transportation efforts on stopping private citizens from delivering aid to the cut-off rural areas of North Carolina, which is surely an obstruction to their getting any, and which could easily cost lives. DOT chief Pete Buttigieg, for one, prohibited anyone from flying a drone in order to identify survivors in the remote areas or to send footage back on the extent of the disaster. FEMA reportedly has been seizing supplies:

FEMA accused of not giving staff orders, ‘seizing’ aid, stalling Starlink deliveries to Hurricane Helene victims https://t.co/0Yd0jYi1t9 pic.twitter.com/uSv9aCMezJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2024

MUST LISTEN 🚨 Kamala Harris Admin ARRESTED a man for bringing helicopter full of supplies to Hurricane Helene victims



“There was a man that took off yesterday in his helicopter to go up in the mountains to drop off food. He landed and got arrested and said he was interfering… pic.twitter.com/I0OjFyVqMq — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 4, 2024

Our corrupt government wants to control what's being seen, what's being said, and what's being done by those impacted by the hurricane and civilian volunteers.



Pete Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris admin don't want the world to see their failure!pic.twitter.com/CrB8CfO7U0 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) October 3, 2024

FEMA STEALING food supplies from churches and transport trucks as Americans STARVE AND DIE https://t.co/8D6hwemCHT — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) October 4, 2024

Unqualified transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who accepted the position because “he’s always like trains” is criminalizing private efforts to locate victims of Hurricane Helene. https://t.co/ZCvdNSorO3 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 3, 2024

It's enough to make many wonder if this ongoing failure to deliver aid to survivors might actually be a political act done on purpse.

It couldn't help that Democrat operative David Axelrod actually said what a lot of people were thinking:

David Axelrod says Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina that are Trump voters will have a hard time voting in the 2024 election



They hate you pic.twitter.com/fT0Be6VMem — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2024

In between laughing at the false claim that JD Vance was wearing eyeliner at the VP debate, Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod said on his podcast that Hurricane Helene’s victims are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote. Affected Democrats from Asheville are… https://t.co/yIqJWvuomh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2024

Which is pretty disturbing if true.

It's the kind of outrageous activity that's bringing this kind of reaction now being seen.

Look man. I’m not trying to incite violence or fly to close to the sun here and say the quiet part out loud…..



But if the Government keeps fucking with the Appalachians they are gonna fuck around and find out.



Those good ol boys have a reputation for a fucking reason. Idk if… https://t.co/8UgmnpkMVb — PNWGUERRILLA (@pnwguerrilla) October 3, 2024

Breaking: Reports that a FEMA director who was acting arrogant and denying aid to #NorthCarolina flood victims was BEATEN by local residents



The incident occurred 20 miles south of #Asheville — Retro Coast (@RetroCoast) October 4, 2024

...which could make FEMA and the rest clamp down even harder on those in need, so it's not a good response.

But what it could be channeled into is a harder-than-ever determination to vote this nasty crew and all its witheld and obstructed aid out of office next month. While Biden says all's well and Axelrod says voting won't happen, what I hope to see is a redoubled effort to vote in that state from its hardest-hit areas no matter how bad they try to stop it. The people are resilient in those parts. The Biden-Harris administration may be grossly underestimating them.

Image: Twitter screen shot