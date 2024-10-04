« Doug Emhoff finally denies the allegation that he slapped a girlfriend
October 4, 2024

Axelrod gloats that North Carolina's Hurricane Helene victims in pro-Trump areas may be unable to vote

By Monica Showalter

In a surreal moment, Joe Biden told a reporter that everybody "across the board" in the Hurricane Helene disaster area spanning 800 miles of devastation are "getting what they need" and everyone "is happy." He had just toured the area yesterday by plane, but had to ask the reporter "what storm" he was talking about, raising questions about his sentience.

 

 

His senility was palpable in a press conference today:

 

 

It's lunacy, and underlines a massive failure of leadership in the wake of Hurricane Helene and its aftermath.

That's because while Joe is claiming all is well and everyone is happy for the press, the aid effort on the ground has been profoundly problematic.

As Biden was putting out this Pangossian tale for the press, he also was mendaciously tweeting that President Trump was politicizing who get gets aid, an accusation with no proof, but which seems to be describing what he's doing to the people of North Carolina and the neighboring states hard hit by the hurricane:

 

 

That's not just because of FEMA's failure to deliver aid, no doubt because of the gigantic-ness of the task but from the misplaced priorities seen in the Biden-Harris administration -- from blowing the FEMA budget on illegals, to concentrating FEMA and U.S. Department of Transportation efforts on stopping private citizens from delivering aid to the cut-off rural areas of North Carolina, which is surely an obstruction to their getting any, and which could easily cost lives. DOT chief Pete Buttigieg, for one, prohibited anyone from flying a drone in order to identify survivors in the remote areas or to send footage back on the extent of the disaster. FEMA reportedly has been seizing supplies:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's enough to make many wonder if this ongoing failure to deliver aid to survivors might actually be a political act done on purpse. 

It couldn't help that Democrat operative David Axelrod actually said what a lot of people were thinking:

 

 

 

 

Which is pretty disturbing if true.

It's the kind of outrageous activity that's bringing this kind of reaction now being seen.

 

 

 

 

...which could make FEMA and the rest clamp down even harder on those in need, so it's not a good response.

But what it could be channeled into is a harder-than-ever determination to vote this nasty crew and all its witheld and obstructed aid out of office next month. While Biden says all's well and Axelrod says voting won't happen, what I hope to see is a redoubled effort to vote in that state from its hardest-hit areas no matter how bad they try to stop it. The people are resilient in those parts. The Biden-Harris administration may be grossly underestimating them.

Image: Twitter screen shot

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com