Americans pull together to help hurricane victims; migrants arrested for looting

Americans are pulling together to help the victims of the Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida, moving swiftly ahead of the Harris-Biden administration's slow, pokey, bureaucratic response, with food, water, Starlink, generators, transport, GoFundMe campaigns and other ways to help amid the devastation of the storm. President Trump is among them. It's just like what Mr. Roger used to say amid disasters: "Look for the helpers."

But then there are those who'd rather take advantage of the situation, using the disaster to rob and steal from the thousands of Americans who have been rendered vulnerable and helpless by the storm for their own profit.

According to the Daily Mail:

A group of migrant workers have been accused of looting properties in a flooded part of Tennessee after storm Helene tore through the southern state. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested all eight men on Saturday, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton. Police say the men looted structures in one of the county's flood zones. Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda, 51, Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez, 30, and Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez, 33, were all charged with burglary. The other five - Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24, David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37, Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25, Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43, and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37 - were charged with aggravated burglary because they allegedly broke into occupied structures.

So it wasn't gap-toothed, barefoot, whiskey-swilling Appalachian lowlife of hillbilly fame who are accused of doing this in the area, nor was it the Black Lives Matter "activists" in this instance, it was criminal migrants accused of doing this deep in the interior of the country, people who obviously hadn't been vetted and clearly have little to contribute to the U.S. in terms of skills or education or even simple acculturation, yet who somehow got into this country. They'll probably get let off easy and be permitted to stay.

The Mail says they were legal migrants with work permits, but that doesn't tell us much, given the extent to which the Harris-Biden administration has blurred the lines between legal and illegal immigrants through all its gray-area "programs."

Were these lowlife from the slums of some Latin American hellhole flown in through the Harris-Biden parole-in-place program for Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, just on the word of their traffickers who say they'll 'take care of' them? Some 30,000 a month get in at way, none of them taking the normal immigration line in. Supposedly, it's so that they can apply for asylum here rather than there, since customer convenience is paramount, but in reality so that Fox News cameras can't film them streaming over

Or were they one of them all-comers rolling in from the Harris-Biden CBP App making their request from Mexico, once again, gaining entry by presenting frivolous asylum claims to be taken with utmost seriousness no matter who is making them, and to be adjudicated several years from now.

Or did they get in through any of the many migrants "service centers" that dot the region in places like Colombia and Guatemala, free bus service to America included, so they can file for asylum on the inside instead of wait -- work permit included. Again, it keeps the Fox News cameras away.

In addition, the Harris-Biden administration's use of "asylum officers" over legally trained immigration judges who know asylum law has ensured that thousands get waved through as asylees simply because they live in bad neighborhoods at home, and may themselves be the reason why the neighborhoods are bad. The work permit and benefit packages come in instantly once the asylum officer waves them through, and they wave through many more than judges allow through employment of law.

All of these programs are outside normal immigration quotas, which only Congress can authorize, and all of them somehow create "legal" immigrants from among the unvetted hordes rolling in without waiting in the legal immigration lines. ICE on Friday released a memo stating that 425,000 migrants with criminal backgrounds have been let in to roam about the country, preying on U.S. citizens and immigrants, legal and illegal.

Were these accused looters among the 425,000? Someone should ask Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose agency created the report.

It shouldn't be surprising if they were. Most were charged as cat burglars, the most dangerous kind of looters who enter occupied homes with zero regard for the lives of their victims, acting with the psychopathic ruthlessness of Latin American criminals, who have no social capital to speak of.

If a car breaks down in many Latin American countries, the criminals will be there to rob you in your vulnerable state before the Triple-A truck ever gets there. This sad reality was related to me on my second trip to Latin America in 2002 by the woman who is now President Javier Milei of Argentina's foreign minister, Diana Mondino. She told me how dangerous Argentina had become amid its economic crises amid impunity for criminals and the breakdown of law and order. Here's someone it actually happened to in just this way the now-foreign minister described to me 12 years before -- she had been Miss Venezuela.

Now it's happening here, with thugs looting, the product of Harris-Biden open borders and all its pernicious Harris-Biden variations bringing that terrible aspect of the culture here.

The fact that Latin American criminals do what they do so ruthlessly and viciously is why people cannot trust anyone easily in those societies. Criminals operating with this kind of impunity create low-trust societies that so many people want to move away from.

In contrast, the Americans pulling together amid the flood damage demonstrated strong social capital, neighbor looking out for neighbor, sharing resources, pulling together. That's the real America the migrants have no respect for, nor loyalty to, just the contempt it takes to loot for profit as one's neighbor is knocked down.

Sure, there will probably be domestic looters caught in time, given the scope of the disaster.

But it's telling that every time an outrageous crime is committed, it's a migrant who's involved. When one has no respect for U.S. immigration law, or when one's immigration status is handed out cheaply, it doesn't take long for the migrants to treat that great gift of living in America as worth about as much as they paid for it. They don't love this place, they have no loyalty to our laws, and sure they don't love us. They just view us as money to harvested.

An open border is just about the loudest advertisement that can be to criminals to get their sorry keisters into the United States now, because with their criminal backgrounds, they can't get in otherwise, and a new administration might just close the door forever. Get in while the gettin's' good.

As for the Americans who are trying to dig out, neighbor helping neighbor as the Harris-Biden administration fails them, they pay twice for this Harris-Biden disaster.

Image: Twitter screen shot