America’s ‘most racist organization’ borrows a strategy from the Soviets

On October 28, Newsweek ran an op-ed titled “The Democratic Party Is the Most Racist Organization in America.” It’s written by a former Democratic fundraiser, Evan Barker. In it she writes: “The Democrat’s long-term strategy is to stoke racial resentment to build their coalition and energize non-white voters. The rhetoric is designed to convince minorities that America is irredeemably, structurally racist, and only Democrats will look out for them.” This is the same strategy the Soviets used (and now the Russians use) to weaken America.

That the Democrats, who endlessly pander that they are the anti-racist party, are being called by one of its insiders as the most racist organization in America should not be surprising. Duplicity is not new to politics, although this falls into the egregious category. What is alarming is that the Democrats have stolen a page from one of our enemy's most unscrupulous but also effective foreign policy strategies in history.

Image: Lenin in Moscow in 1920. Public domain.

Vladimir Lenin, known for his genius in dividing his opponents, invented the whiteness strategy. That strategy says that Western whites are so irredeemably racist that they would never allow blacks to be equal. In contrast to these wretched Western whites, Soviet propaganda presented Marxism-Leninism as free from racism and completely egalitarian.

For the strategy to succeed, the Soviets needed to attract and indoctrinate left or left-leaning African Americans, such as Claude McKay, Otto Huiswoud, Paul Robeson, James Ford, and W.E.B Dubois. Through communist universities, like the University of the Toilers in the East, a wide variety of propaganda initiatives, and the Comintern, the Soviets educated African American comrades in things such as organizing to combat whiteness, planning for a black nation to succeed from the United States, and effectively using propaganda. The Black comrades would then propagate their Soviet education in America.

To be clear, the Russians were not “anti-racists.” Their actual policies reeked of racism. They were opportunists who wanted to stoke racial unrest in the United States to weaken it. Since the end of WWI, they have repeatedly succeeded.

It’s unclear whether the Democrats intentionally want to weaken the United States. It’s just as likely, if not more likely, that their goal is to hold on to power, with weakening the United States by worsening race relations being an unintentional outcome. However, that outcome is foreseeable, if not by Americans, then by our foreign adversaries. The Russians have the greatest clairvoyance and are happily helping it along through their Internet Research Agency’s trolls. The Democrats might be the most racist organization in America and the most dangerous. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”