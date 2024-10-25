After putting on her 'moderate' act, Kamala Harris's team is worried she's losing her far-left base

Republicans despise early voting, along with mail-in-voting, post-election voting, unmonitored drop-box voting, zero-ID voting, ballot-harvesting, and everything else that opens the door to fraudulent electoral results.

But they seem to have heeded GOP party officials who have urged early voting, which is what the early tallies of votes are showing.

Bloomberg News called it a 'surge':

Republican voters have so far cast more early ballots than Democrats in three of the key swing states, giving the party a potential ray of optimism with less than two weeks before Election Day. More registered Republicans have voted in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina than Democrats, according to publicly available state data. The party affiliation doesn't mean that voters have to vote for their party's candidate, so there's no way to definitively know whether the early voters supported the person that their party is aligned with.

While we have to wait until Election Day to actually find out what the tally is, it does appear to be good news for the GOP.

The flip side, though, is maybe even more interesting: Democrats, who can be told to do anything by their party officials and will call it "following the science," aren't surging much at all. They're staying home.

Something is making them stay home, and the clues are coming from the Kamp Kamala Kam-pain.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been told she risks losing her core supporter base unless she changes her campaign’s closing message — and its messengers — without delay to focus on bread-and-butter issues not feel-good “kumbaya optics.” An AP report by Steve Peoples reveals the Democratic nominee has been told she is too bound up in winning over Republicans at the expense of her own party’s supporters and leaving those Democratic voters behind puts her entire campaign outcome at risk.

Well that's something nobody was looking for.

We saw how Kamala came out with moderate stance after moderate stance at complete odds to her record and leftist beliefs, in a bid to win swing and moderate GOP voters. She paraded around with Liz Cheney, who endorsed her, and at prompting from reporters, entertained the idea of Cheney in her cabinet. She said she was in favor of fracking. She said she wanted to 'secure' the border, although she refused to answer a question about whether she would resume building the border wall. She talked bennies to small businesses. She empathized with crime victims and home owners.

As Kamala's moderate act was going on, most of us could recognize that she was saying anything to get elected But over on the far left, it went over like scalding water. Hadn't they backed her from the beginning, when everyone was saying she was to the left of Bernie Sanders? They viewed that accusation as a good thing.

Most of us could see that Harris's statements were cynical bids to win centrist votes, but the radical left is a bit more irony-challenged. They couldn't see that Kamala was faking it all along like she always does the way Republicans could. To them, Harris's refusal to stand up for leftwing extremism was not election-savvy, as David Axelrod noted, it was a betrayal.

That might explain why Harris's core base lost heart and decided to stay home.

But, [Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam]Green cautioned, “there’s been an odd disconnect between the campaign’s economic populist ad strategy and the event strategy that focuses almost exclusively on Liz Cheney kumbaya optics that depress the base right as voting begins and don’t provably win more swing voters than bread-and-butter issues.”

We know the Kamala Kamp is aware of this problem. She ought to be out there with her hammer and sickle, denouncing "hoarders and wreckers," surrounded by unwashed men with Che Guevara beards talking revolution, el pueblo, expropriation, and firing squads, which is what plenty of these leftists like. Throw in some Bolivarian circles and they'll be good.

What it demonstrates is that Kamala's entire core base of support is leftists as radical as she is. Take away the leftist talk, and Kamala has nothing left. She doesn't inspire, let alone work on anything else. It means no base of support, no there there, other than hatred of Trump.

That would to some extent explain her weak turnout in this election. When all you've ever spent your life on is winning the Berkeley Che Guevara vote, and then you pivot in some other direction, the Berkeley vote is going to stay home, plot, and mope. And without it, Kamala Harris shrivels down into nothing.

Image: RawPixel // CC0 public domain