After a lifetime of promoting death and 'martyrdom,' at least one Hezb'allah boss decides he'd rather not be the next martyr

Life's tough when you're a terrorist bigshot, and Israel is taking out terrorists in Lebanon.

Life's tougher when you've been nominated to run the whole terrorist panoply of Hezb'allah, and you know what comes next.

Such was the fate of wretched Ibrahim Amin Alsayed, who, lucky him, was presented with the Hezb'allah leader title after a lifetime of rising through the ranks, doing what these terrorists do.

🚨In an unannounced confirmation of the death of Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah has elected Ibrahim Amin Alsayed as the new Secretary General to succeed Safieddin. Sayed was the head of the political council of Hezbollah, a member of the Shura (consultative) Council & the first… pic.twitter.com/afAuHIpahW — Mal Kash (@Mal_Kash1) October 5, 2024

It should have been so happy for him -- the gold, the prestige, the thrill of Jew-hate, the chance to fire rockets at little Druze children playing soccer, or to blow up a building in Buenos Aires.

Instead there's an unconfirmed report that he decided to pass.

🚨 Breaking: Sheikh Ibrahim Amin REFUSED nomination as the next Hezbollah leader.



LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CC08CpEwKy — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 6, 2024

Maybe that's because Israel has taken out three Hezb'allah leaders in about as many days.

Hezbollah leaders:

💀 Hassan Nasrallah: Eliminated on September 27.

💀 Hassan Khalil Yassin: Appointed on September 28. Eliminated hours later.

💀 Hashem Safieddine: Appointed on October 1. Eliminated on October 3. pic.twitter.com/5AZDUR6SDL — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 4, 2024

If so, he would have decided that it was his turn to be the fourth little trophy for the Israeli terrorist-slaying shelf.

Nope, not for him. He didn't want to be the fourth lemming off the cliff. He saw what happened to the other three since Sept. 30 and reconsidered his career options.

This one got the offer, too, and not only did he decline the 'honor,' he decided to pack it up and call it quits to life as a terrorist chieftain:

"Naim, wait, where are you going? We haven't even told you about the 401K matching plan and dental benefits!" https://t.co/4WiP4jn4fm — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 7, 2024

And that was after preaching the virtues of martyrdom.

BREAKING: Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General since 1991, has suddenly “resigned” today after decades of preaching martyrdom as the highest honor.



Yes, the same guy who once said martyrdom was the pinnacle of resistance, now handing in his notice like he’s… pic.twitter.com/OFoy6NDlX5 — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) October 5, 2024

It's always O.K. when the other guy gets to be the martyr, but he wasn't going to be the martyr himself.

Naim Qassem, Deputy head of Hezbollah since 1991, not only refused to become the new head, but also resigned from his position and won't be affiliated with Hezbollah anymore.



He was last seen heavily sweating and stressed in a video after Nasrallah's elimination. pic.twitter.com/vwGIS13biI — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) October 7, 2024

कायर जिहादी 😂🤣



It gave him the nightsweats. He didn't want to take one for the team. But it may not have done him any good.

There are now unconfirmed reports that he Got His from the Israeli Defense Forces.

The Israelis made sure the big fan of martyrdom was made a martyr whether he liked it or not.

Israel is playing for keeps. If they actually got him, too bad he never figured that out.

