October 7, 2024

After a lifetime of promoting death and 'martyrdom,' at least one Hezb'allah boss decides he'd rather not be the next martyr

By Monica Showalter

Life's tough when you're a terrorist bigshot, and Israel is taking out terrorists in Lebanon.

Life's tougher when you've been nominated to run the whole terrorist panoply of Hezb'allah, and you know what comes next.

Such was the fate of wretched Ibrahim Amin Alsayed, who, lucky him, was presented with the Hezb'allah leader title after a lifetime of rising through the ranks, doing what these terrorists do.

 

 

It should have been so happy for him -- the gold, the prestige, the thrill of Jew-hate, the chance to fire rockets at little Druze children playing soccer, or to blow up a building in Buenos Aires.

Instead there's an unconfirmed report that he decided to pass.

 

 

Maybe that's because Israel has taken out three Hezb'allah leaders in about as many days.

 

 

If so, he would have decided that it was his turn to be the fourth little trophy for the Israeli terrorist-slaying shelf.

 

 

Nope, not for him. He didn't want to be the fourth lemming off the cliff. He saw what happened to the other three since Sept. 30 and reconsidered his career options.

This one got the offer, too, and not only did he decline the 'honor,' he decided to pack it up and call it quits to life as a terrorist chieftain:

 

 

And that was after preaching the virtues of martyrdom.

 

 

It's always O.K. when the other guy gets to be the martyr, but he wasn't going to be the martyr himself.

 

 

 

 

It gave him the nightsweats. He didn't want to take one for the team. But it may not have done him any good.

There are now unconfirmed reports that he Got His from the Israeli Defense Forces.

 

 

The Israelis made sure the big fan of martyrdom was made a martyr whether he liked it or not.

Israel is playing for keeps. If they actually got him, too bad he never figured that out.

Image: Twitter screen shot

 

