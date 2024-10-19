Abortion’s misleading euphemism needs to end

Today, we are inundated with fake news and biased reporting. Most of the accusations are made by mainstream media against alternative news reports. However, many people are beginning to realize that the mainstream media has become so biased that its exaggerated and biased reports tend to be fake news themselves. However, there is another media phenomenon that deserves attention, and this is the way the media use euphemisms, especially regarding abortion, to sugarcoat what deserves to be described as mass murder of the vulnerable and unprotected.

First, let’s learn or understand what a euphemism is, as it appears many are taken in by its psychological manipulation of barbaric acts. “A euphemism is an agreeable or inoffensive word or phrase that is used instead of one that may offend or suggest something unpleasant.” (Merriam-Webster)

Second, look at how euphemisms have played affable and agreeable roles in history. Historically many horrible deeds have been treated by euphemisms to cover and hide what they really were.

One not too far in America’s distant past comes to mind—namely, the Supreme Court putting a legal gloss on racial separation by defining it as “separate but equal.” “Separate” was true, but “equal” was false and resulted in devastating circumstances for Black people.

Another evil euphemism the “Final Solution,” by which the Nazis implied that they were solving a genuine problem. Instead, as we know, it was a cover for the genocide of over six million Jews.

One more example is quite surprising. It relates to the term “progressives” to define people with a specific political agenda. Normally speaking, “progressive” implies positive improvement, which is why early 20th-century socialists chose the term.

However, for over one hundred years, progressivism has often practiced regressive repression of certain groups of people. Progressives were most instrumental in creating the Jim Crow laws that repressed the lives of Blacks. “In his popular book The Strange Career of Jim Crow (1974), C. Vann Woodward documents the rise of Jim Crow laws, yet he also claims that this development was ironic because it occurred during the Progressive Era.” (Rents and Race Legacies of Progressive Policies, William L. Anderson and David Kiriasis)

The abortion industry’s infamous euphemism is “reproductive health care.” This is a sugarcoating act par excellence—more akin to the “Final Solution” euphemism than any other!

Health care implies healing as its goal. Reproductive health care, therefore, would objectively treat diseases of a woman’s reproductive system, stimulate healing after surgery to any part of that system, or perhaps even promote fertility of that system to become pregnant, given that pregnancy is that system’s natural and intended purpose.

Instead, the inclusion of abortion in reproductive health care insidiously heals no one. In fact, it does the very opposite by affecting death by coercion. Only it is not the woman’s death but the tiny or small and developing human being she carries in her womb. A human being most women overall consented to—whether intentionally or unintentionally—during a sex act.

To better recognize this act for what it is—that is, horrendous—it’s reasonable and sane to compare “reproductive health care” to the “Final Solution.” History reveals to us millions of men, women, and children tortuously killed—murdered, executed—by gas showers and incineration, starvation, disease, being overworked to death, and dying through mass executions when as many as 34,000 people were gunned down at a time. Learning of this sheer ferocity and evil once shocked the world.

Now, consider the methods employed to snuff out the lives of millions of the unborn and about-to-be born wee human beings who feel pain in the very first trimester of their lives. Those methods include poisoning, cracking the skull and removing the brain, and dismemberment. Can anyone not recognize the same ferocity and evil these dependent, vulnerable, growing little human beings experience? And unlike murderers who are executed, they are neither sedated nor tranquilized to prevent pain. In other words, violent murderers are treated better than the most innocent among us. To date, over 63 million babies have died this way.

The only way abortion will be recognized for the evil that it is requires candidly exposing the sugary euphemism of “reproductive health care” when appended to abortion by openly describing and revealing the torturous methods utilized to end the lives of babies—the majority of which are simply unwanted.

Let’s not allow linguistic terms or words aimed to render agreeable or inoffensive horrendous, inexplicably painful death to so many—all of whom never personally chose to come into existence nor harmed anyone else. Some euphemisms are deadly. True health care does not deserve this association. Mainstream media can play a major role in ending this lie by acknowledging that the majority of abortions have nothing to do with rape or the health and life of the woman. Abortion’s single aim is to end a life.