A Trump hater has realized that he fears Harris more than he hates Trump

There’s nothing like having your life flash before your eyes to bring clarity and, as people watch Harris and Biden in action, that clarity is bringing real fear. One of those people facing that fear is Gordon Sondland, the former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union during the Trump administration, who testified during Trump’s Ukraine impeachment and disavowed him after January 6. Despite Sondland’s deep dislike for Trump, he fears Harris more.

As you may recall (who can forget?), in the summer of 2019, before the primaries for the 2020 election had begun, the Democrats ginned up an impeachment against Donald Trump because he had asked Ukrainian president Zelenskyy to investigate whether there was corruption surrounding Biden’s son, Hunter. Listening to the transcript, it’s apparent that Trump did not make these questions a quid pro quo for dispersing congressionally approved funds, but the request was nevertheless enough for the Democrats to go to town.

During the impeachment process, Sondland was one of the witnesses against Trump. After a fair amount of apparently bullying, Sondland explained that, emotionally, he felt that Trump was imposing a quid pro quo on the funds. His testimony at the impeachment went both ways, but Adam Schiff used his testimony as damning evidence against Trump. Ultimately, per the WaPo itself, Sondland was a central witness in the trial.

Trump, unsurprisingly, fired Sondland immediately after the impeachment. Then, after January 6, Sondland disavowed Trump. However, it turns out that, while Sondland may not have the warm cuddlies when it comes to Donald Trump, he gets cold chills when he thinks of a potential Harris-Walz administration.

So it was that Sondland appeared on MSNBC yesterday saying that he plans to vote for Trump in November because he considers a potential Harris administration to be an existential threat not only to America but to all of America’s allies:

Gordon Sondland, Former Ambassador of the US to the EU, makes MSNBC’s Ari Melber lose it.



Sondland had been a hard no on Trump after J6.



Now, after four years of Biden/Harris, Sondland is a hard yes on Trump.pic.twitter.com/MUMe1Uq3wn — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 3, 2024

TALKING HEAD: No [more Trump] for you after that. Why was it important for you to say no more Trump because of his January 6 conduct? And do you stand by that. SONDLAND: No, I don’t stand by it. And I’ll tell you why. I’ve now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life, but to our allies as well. [At this point, the MSNBC talking head is desperately to cut Sondland off. There’s some cross-talk, and then it continues.] TALKING HEAD: But this is so striking. You said it was “a ‘no’ for me after that January 6th...and here we are right now. SONDLAND: I did. TALKING HEAD: And you’re saying it’s a yes for you. SONDLAND: It is a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me. That is how badly the he Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job. TALKING HEAD: But the whole point you seemed to be making was that January 6th and that kind of attack on democracy is bigger than any policy difference. SONDLAND: But I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse January 6.

At that point, as Sondland tries to comment more, the talking head drops the subject. This should remind you of the CBS moderators doing their darndest during the vice presidential debate to cut off JD Vance whenever he scored a point.

I applaud Sondland’s willingness to look at the facts and change his mind. And I agree with him. No matter what you think of Donald Trump, the Democrats, with their open attacks on the Constitution, their practical policies destroying the economy, the border, and national security, and their obsessive cultural focus on racial balkanization and the denial of reality through attacks on the sexual binary are an existential threat to America—and, because of America’s power, to the world.

