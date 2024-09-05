You MUST watch Tulsi Gabbard’s video about the Harris-Biden administration’s Stasi-style governance

When all my conservative friends suddenly start sending me texts and emails telling me that I must watch a video, I take that seriously. That was the case with a video that Tulsi Gabbard published yesterday on X detailing how the Harris-Biden administration has been using law enforcement, the DOJ, and a completely complicit media to silence (and, if possible, destroy) anyone who threatens the Democrat party’s hold on power.

I’ll add only one thing to Gabbard’s pithy 14-minute-long summation of what the branches of government under Democrat party control have been doing: Most have no mandate under the Constitution. The weaponized bureaucracy has become a fourth branch of government that must be constrained.

Kamala says she believes in freedom, but I was put on a secret terror watch list after I publicly criticized her. No one will be safe from political retaliation under a Harris administration. I put my life on the line for this country. Now the government calls me a terror threat. pic.twitter.com/3xjgjmrLhD — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 4, 2024

I’ll say what I’ve said before. The primaries—when we get the chance to choose who will represent us in the general election—are over. Whether or not you like Trump, he is the only person standing against a Kamala Harris presidency. This is as binary as sex; there are no other serious choices. If you refuse to vote or throw away your vote on a third-party candidate who cannot possibly win, you are effectively voting for Kamala Harris and the “stasi-fication” of the American government.

Also, after you’ve watched the video, please share it with your friends.

