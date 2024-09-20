You are not my type, Kam

For years I've wondered about union leadership and union members. Are they on the same page? My own conversations with the membership led me to think that these guys were conservative and very patriotic. They certainly don’t get open borders or chaotic immigration.

Well, enter 2024 and another election is here. And the Teamsters step up by not endorsing a candidate but letting their members do the talking. Here is the story:

The General Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Wednesday elected not to endorse any candidate for U.S. President. After reviewing six months of nationwide member polling and wrapping up nearly a year of rank-and-file roundtable interviews with all major candidates for the presidency, the union was left with few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris -- and found no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee. In data publicly released earlier in the day, President Joe Biden won the support of Teamsters voting in straw polls at local unions between April-July prior to his exit from the race. But in independent electronic and phone polling from July-September, a majority of voting members twice selected Trump for a possible Teamsters endorsement over Harris.

Talk about another surprise in 2024.

The real story here is that the modern Democrat party has nothing in common with the guys who are teamsters, as Jeremiah Poff wrote:

For Harris and the Democrats, the nonendorsement is a huge blow. But even more so is the fact that Teamsters members were willing to back Biden but not her, a sign that her candidacy may accelerate the class realignment within the Democratic Party, complicating her path to victory and more visibly turning the party away from its historic working-class roots and into the party of corporations and the wealthy. One of the most notable and enduring developments of the Trump era of the Republican Party has been the shift of working-class voters to the right after decades of supporting Democrats at the state and national levels. If the Teamsters poll is any indication, it appears that Biden and his “Scranton Joe” persona may have briefly slowed the working class’s rightward shift. But with him out of the picture, Harris is seemingly on track to struggle mightily among working-class voters. The results of the Teamsters poll only underscore that.

The party of electric car mandates and an obsession with LGBT issues is not connecting with regular guys who get up every day to work and raise their families. Wonder how many guys in the Teamsters think that a Joe identifying as Jane should play on his daughter’s swimming team? Not any!

In other words, they have nothing in common with a California liberal who wants to defund police, stop fracking and support open borders.

Biden could get away with the Scranton Joe bit but San Francisco Kamala can't. She is not their type.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Teamsters