Whistleblower: Kimberly Cheatle reportedly promoted a female agent who failed a key exam, then assigned her to ‘protect’ Trump in Butler

Just three days ago, Melania Trump shared a video to social media, discussing her feelings since the attempted assassination of her husband and our president, in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th; from Melania’s perspective, the “silence” in the aftermath feels “heavy,” and there is “definitely” more to the story:

Well, she was right over target, because according to Senator Josh Hawley, a reported whistleblower has come forward to allege that a female Secret Service agent who miserably failed “one or more” of her training exams at work, was promoted, and later handpicked by Kimberly Cheatle herself to “protect” President Trump in Butler.

NEW @SecretService BOMBSHELL: Sen Josh Hawley says the Lead Secret Service advance agent was a woman from Pittsburgh's field office. She FAILED a key exam, but disgraced former director Kim Cheatle promoted her anyway. Now Homeland Security is telling the Secret Service to cover… pic.twitter.com/iYG6Elw4Y7 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 13, 2024

As you heard, this unidentified female agent was in charge of Trump’s entire visit to Pennsylvania; a gal who is “known not to be a top quality agent.” I have a hard time believing this was merely the fallout of DEI in action, but instead lean toward believing this agent was part of a nefarious plot to get our president killed that day.

And wouldn’t you know it, Senator Richard Blumnethal, a hardcore Democrat from Connecticut, implied that’s exactly what’s about to come out (at least, that’s what I infer).

🚨Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), says forthcoming report on Trump assassination attempt "will absolutely shock the American people."



"I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished & appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret… pic.twitter.com/fvyBU6UZMt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2024

As an online commenter said, “If that libtard is saying this it must be really bad.” (As a reminder, Blumenthal was one of the Democrats who went to war against the Kavanaugh confirmation, and obsequiously praised Christine Blasey-Ford as having “inspired” and “enlightened” America by her display of bravery for accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault.)

I will say though, Blumenthal’s declaration that what’s in this forthcoming report will “shock” and “astonish” the American people isn’t exactly accurate—sure, maybe some if it’s what final wakes them up from their uninformed stupor, but unfortunately, too many of us are fully aware that this government is wholly evil, and has been trying to eliminate Donald Trump by any means necessary for years. What would actually shock and astonish me is if I learned the Biden-Harris government weren’t actually involved in trying to get Trump killed.

Hawley also revealed that one source is accusing DHS officials of “leaning” on the Secret Service to not comply with document requests… so much for transparency! If you have nothing to hide, why the need for secrecy?

I guess promoting incompetent females to the top is par for the course though with progressive Democrats—just look at Kamala Harris now! From her humble beginnings as a “prostitutor” (Tim Walz’s word, not mine), to a candidate for president of the United States, she’s failed upward.

I wonder if the revelations in this soon-to-be-released report will be part of the October surprise?

Image: Public domain.