When will the media and other Democrats care about the massive damage the open borders have caused?

President Trump understands that his oath of office required him to enforce laws Congress passed, which includes Democrats in Congress.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden seemed to think that they didn't have to enforce those laws, so they effectively opened the border and allowed a massive number of illegals to pour in, including criminals and terrorists.

The Democrats, including most of the media, don't seem to care about the more than 300,000 children who have been "lost" by Department of Homeland Security because they never talk about it.

Trump wants to end lawless sanctuary cities and states because he believes they should follow the law and cooperate with ICE. Democrats support cities and states refusing to abide by federal laws even as they falsely claim no one is above the law.

Trump cares about the small town of Springfield, Ohio which had a population of around 58,000 before it was overwhelmed by migrants because Joe and Kamala have let over 15,000 Haitians invade their town. Trump cares about Aurora, Colorado where armed Venezuelan gang members are terrorizing the people. I don't believe Joe or Kamala, or most of the media said a word about these dangerous situations until stories about animals came out because they didn't care.

But when Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, sent a mere 50 illegal immigrants to the very wealthy sanctuary city of Martha's Vineyard, the media and other Democrats had a collective cow.

There was endless reporting about how terrible this was and how hard it was on the people. The community wasn't prepared for such an influx. There were no stories about how they were just there to get jobs and how valuable they were. But the town bragged about how well they took care of those illegals for one day before they got rid of them.

Somehow, the media and other Democrats haven't said a word about a small town in Pennsylvania being overwhelmed by Haitians.

According to ZeroHedge:

Watch: Resident Of PA Manufacturing Town Exposes Reality Of Haitian 'Great Job Replacement' Ahead of Trump spotlighting the Haitian surge in the tiny blue-collar town of Charleroi during a rally last week in Arizona, we cited the think tank America 2100, which first revealed that the town's population of Haitian migrants exploded by 2,000% over the past two years.

The public is told that the Haitians are here legally, but it is not by an act of Congress. The Biden-Harris autocracy has decided that a mass invasion, (530,000 so far) by people from Haiti, Nicauragua, Cuba, and Venezuela, with little to no vetting, is welcome. They clearly don't care about the massive harm to towns and our country that these actions have caused.

According to Bob Hoge, writing at RedState:

We write about illegal immigration plenty here at RedState, and how the Biden-Harris regime has laid a virtual welcome mat at our southern border. But there is also legal migration, and Fox News reports Tuesday that new stats from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveal that nearly 530,000 migrants flew into the U.S. and were paroled into the country as part of Biden’s controversial mass parole program. They're coming from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.

So if you want a president who cares about the law and small cities, vote for Trump. If you want a person who doesn't care about laws or small cities but cares deeply about Obama and other rich people in Martha's Vineyard, vote for Kamala.

The media says it is baseless to say that people are eating animals in Springfield but the reports are not baseless because people have actually reported that.

What is baseless are lies that the media and other Democrats spread endlessly. Here is a small sample.

Guards "whipping" Haitians illegally crossing in: The purpose of this lie, with no evidence, by the media, Biden, Harris, Garland and others was to destroy the reputation of Border Patrol.

Russian collusion: The purpose of this lie, which has survived eight years, is to tell the public that Trump is a stooge of Putin and that he was never a legitimate president.

Charlottesville story: The purpose of Biden, Harris, and others to continue this lie for seven years is to gin up racial hate and division while they pretend they want to unite the country and claim that Trump is the divisive one.

That the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation: The purpose of the media, the FBI, former intelligence officers, Biden and others spreading this lie was to bury the truth about the massive Biden family corruption as they interfered in the 2020 election. The lie worked because Biden won as he was hidden in the basement.

The Wuhan lab as source of COVID story was called a disproven conspiracy: When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab investigated as the source of COVID, the media, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others colluded to spread the lie that it was already a disproven conspiracy. The purpose of this lie was to protect China, WHO, NIH, CDC, Dr. Fauci and others from having people look into their culpability about the development of the virus. It was certainly not to get to the truth or to protect public health. People should be criminally charged for blocking a timely investigation.

And the most baseless lie of all is spread every day: That humans, CO2, and our use of oil, coal, and natural gas cause global temperatures to rise. Temperatures have risen and fallen for significant periods of time during the last 160 years as our use of natural resources has risen exponentially. There is no correlation, so there can be no causation. That is science. The purpose of these lies is to get government control over the people.

So when will the media and other Democrats care about small towns, and the rest of us, for the damage their policies cause? The answer is 'never' because all they care about is electing Kamala, no matter what she says, and more important to them, destroying Trump.

