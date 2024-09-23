When anger should trump ‘joy’

“Why does Trump often seem angry?”

A question I have had posed to myself—or heard mention of on mainstream media ad nauseam. Take the last “debate” for instance. Conventional wisdom stated that Trump was angry and Kamala was full of “joy.” A bad “look” for the former president, a good look for Kamala, it was said.

Yes, why in the world does Trump sometimes seem perturbed, a bit miffed, or even irate? That is a puzzler, I guess, except for the fact that he has been ridiculed, lied about, libeled, and slandered by virtually every mainstream media outlet for years. And has had the same done to his family. Has been smeared with the vilest language and called “Hitler” too many times to count by the very same people who denounce him for being “mean-spirited” and who claim that his rhetoric incites violence. Then there is the fact that the Biden administration, Democrats, their media remoras—and assorted other asshats and evildoers—have tried to imprison him and get him taken off states’ ballots. And they raided his home and rifled through his wife’s lingerie.

Oh, and they’ve tried to kill him. Twice. Or at least aided and abetted the effort to do so. And covered up the evidence.

Moreover, they have weaponized virtually the entire U.S. government against him—and his supporters. In the interest of democracy! In fact, they have (tolerantly and inclusively!) called his supporters “deplorables,” “domestic terrorists,” “fascists,” and worse. And (tolerantly and inclusively!) locked many of them up, some in solitary confinement, some without charge.

Oh, and they are well on their way to destroying the nation he loves, ruining its economy, flooding it with illegal aliens, and besmirching its history—and its founding principles. All while insisting he is the threat to democracy.

No decent and sane person should trust anyone who isn’t more than a little pissed off by all of this, especially those who claim to be full of “joy.”

Image: YouTube video screen grab, cropped.