Want to beat vote fraud? Try money.

Let’s suppose a tech billionaire with a sense of humor wants to shake things up. Suppose he were to establish a fund that will be used after the election to pay rewards to anyone who provides evidence leading to the conviction of a person who has committed crimes related to voting and vote-counting in the November election. This would seem to be an appropriate purpose for the establishment of a fund, donations to which would be tax-deductible.

The rewards would be proportional to the importance of the crime and would continue until the funds were exhausted. There should be a guarantee of perhaps $10,000 for the simplest crimes, for instance identifying a person who had voted illegally or voted twice. The rewards should range up to hundreds of thousands or even millions for high-level operatives, especially those holding public office.

The fund could be established with a significant amount, and further tax-deductible donations could be sought with the maximum of publicity to alert both wrongdoers and potential reporters. Conservative media could cooperate by providing as much exposure as they can. But for the desired effect, it would be necessary to reach those on the left who will be the perpetrators and who may be tempted by the rewards. An attempt could be made to generate outrage by leftist celebrities, especially those who are not too bright. Even the leftist media might be stupid enough to attack the effort and publicize it even more.

President Trump could endorse the effort and announce his intention, when elected, to provide an additional amount, perhaps double or triple the amount of the fund, from the Treasury. In addition to the reward, he could also guarantee immunity for reporters who had themselves been involved in significant vote fraud. His open support could generate more publicity from celebrity haters.

There may be people who act alone to bundle votes from demented old people or to obtain multiple mail-in ballots, but surely the most significant vote frauds involve multiple actors. Even groups brought together by TDS will have to think deeply about their co-conspirators in the face of incentives thus provided.

Wouldn’t it be fun?

Image: pasja1000 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.