Walz heads to PA where his staff tells media members not to ‘disrupt’ his photo op with pesky accountability questions

Another presidential election year, and another campaign to shield the Democrat ticket from the media’s cameras and microphones because their nominees are too incompetent to be trusted ad lib; all this is of course aided and abetted by a complicit media. But, after Joe Biden’s performance over the last four years, a humiliating reflection on Democrats, I’d say it’s par for the course. Here’s the story, from an item at Fox News:

A local Pennsylvania journalist revealed how reporters were not allowed to ask Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz questions during a campaign event in Lancaster County on Wednesday. … While Walz spoke with volunteers at the office, WPMT FOX43 reporter Alyssa Kratz wrote in a Facebook post how the campaign would not let the press speak with him. ‘Gov. Tim Walz speaking to people calling into Lancaster County Democratic Committee field office. His daughter Hope is with him. Spoke to supporters here for about 6 or 7 minutes. Walz is not taking questions from the media while here. We were also not allowed to put microphones up by Gov. Walz while he was speaking,’ Kratz wrote. She added, ‘One reporter tried shouting a question and we were told to ‘not disrupt the program.’

Didn’t the Democrats and all their media operatives relentlessly denigrate President Trump as a man who undermined a free and independent media? How ironic. You’d never catch him not taking questions from the press.

But hey, Walz is in the middle of a photo op, posing for some handshakes with working class folk like a real salt of the earth kind of guy, he can’t be bothered with pesky questions about policy, or platforms, or world affairs and events—how dare we expect him to answer to anyone but his own delusional supporters!

As a reminder, it took more than a month and a half after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from and Kamala’s entry into the presidential race for her to actually conduct an interview—it was with CNN, wasn’t live but pre-recorded, and she had Walz at her side. Furthermore, Harris has yet to hold a single press conference.

What can we deduce? Well, the Harris-Walz campaign is clearly not relying on substance, and this race isn’t a battle of ideas. The Democrat party is obviously painfully aware that their selected candidates are a mess, unable to honestly coax voters to their side because they don’t understand the issues and they aren’t strong and sacrificial leaders; instead, the Party is content to lean on the momentum of Trump hatred and Trump Derangement Syndrome, and rely on election rigging schemes like ballot-harvesting and mass mail-in voting.

Here is an excellent analogy, from someone in the comments:

Would you buy a car from a dealer that wouldn’t let you take [it] for a test drive? The CarFax shows numerous accidents and there is video of most of the wrecks which shows the driver was at fault. Harris/Walz is that car.

Then, another person added even more to it:

We haven’t been able to test drive the car, but we’ve been sitting in the back seat for 3.5 years while someone else drives it. The alignment is off, one tire is flat, the car spits and sputters while putting out black smoke. They put a coat of paint on it without removing the rust first, but they [are] telling us it’s cherry and nothing’s wrong with it.

What’s really funny (and sad) is that the inability to respond to questions is a pervasive problem among progressives, politicians and voters alike; this is why we see Democrat voters either mouth agape or grasping for a legitimate answer when confronted by an inquisitive citizen journalist on the street, asking why they’re backing Kamala and Tampon Timmy. Is ignorance just an inherent part of being a progressive, or is it passed down from the upper echelons to the lower ones? Kamala doesn’t know what she stands for, and surprise surprise, her supporters can’t articulate what they’re voting for.

Now what’s obviously more pressing is the fact that the media apparently went along with the censorship scheme, allowing Walz to finish out his meet-and-greet “undisturbed.”

I’ve got one question for the Harris-Walz voters: Do you really find it appropriate to strengthen a ticket that never won an actual primary but was installed (against the wishes of many of your fellow Democrats), and that is de facto gagged by shadowy figures behind the scenes directing them not to talk to the media?

Seems pretty suspect, dangerous, and unbelievably irresponsible if you were to ask me.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.