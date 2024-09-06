Venezuelan thugs reportedly taking over apartments in Dallas and Chicago now

Move over, Aurora. Venezuelan thugs have got bigger plans than just taking over one apartment building in a Denver suburb.

Seems they're after a lot of them, actually, and have gotten it down to a routine.

Just north of Dallas, Texas, illegally present Tren de Aragua thugs may have reportedly taken an apartment building or two.

According to the Daily Mail:

In a startling and surprising admission, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Tren De Aragua is in North Texas committing crimes, DailyMail.com can reveal. The notorious South American mob best known for sex trafficking girls and women and exploiting their fellow Venezuelans, crossed the US-Mexico border in recent years- as DailyMail.com was first to report- mixed in with asylum-seeking migrants, and is behind a crime wave stretching from Miami to New York. Last week in Aurora, Colorado, gang members were seen in a video storming an apartment complex armed to the hilt with assault rifles and banging on doors. In North Texas, the criminal organization's presence had been rumored for at least a year, but for the first time ever, law enforcement officials have publicly confirmed their arrival. 'We have had gang activity in the north Dallas area linked to the Tren De Aragua gang from Venezuela,' Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Pryor told DailyMail.com. Texas cops stopped short of detailing what specific crimes TdA, as the gang is known by federal agents, has been involved in locally-- citing on-going investigations.

The Mail noted that they've already infiltrated ride-share apps and food delivery apps in the area, so good luck to those companies who have customers appreciative of not being shaken down. They may need it.

But there also have been scattered reports from locals of at least two apartment takeovers, on Twitter:

We alledgedly have a Venezuelan gang taking over the Versailles apartments in North Dallas.

It’s not far from me!

Well several miles or so! #VenezuelanGangs https://t.co/e55OQaBzJR — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) September 3, 2024

After a @libsoftiktok video of a Dallas man nearly being beaten to death in an apartment parking lot by Venezuelan illegal immigrants, @DallasPD issued a statement revealing the Tren de Aragua gang has been operating in Dallas. The beating occurred at ‘The Oaks of North Dallas’… pic.twitter.com/JVjIG2Tyzo — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) September 5, 2024

A few days ago, there were muddled reports out of Chicago of Venezuelan illegal alien gang takeovers of apartments there, too:

BREAKING: 32 Venezuelan gang members reportedly overran an apartment complex in Chicago.



911 audio of the emergency has been released.



"6124 S King: caller says 32 Venezuelans are trespassing in the building, they are showing guns in the courtyard and they have motorcycles in… pic.twitter.com/2zKr1KkW0T — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 3, 2024

Authorities there denied anything amiss.

But obviously, something disturbing is going on with these repeated stories around various parts of the country, wherever illegals are bussed or flown to by the Harris-Biden administration's open border. Most denials by authorities in these places, starting with Colorado, have been found to be woefully wrong.

If you ask what an apartment takeover by a Venezuelan gang is, what comes to mind is a conversation I had with blogging great Miguel Octavio, then at his home in Chacaito, a nice neighborhood in Caracas, in December 2005. One side of the house faced a shantytown below.

I recall that Miguel told me that gangs controlled that slum, and chaos reigned through much of the day with loud music, robberies, and assorted thug activity, one of them crashing a car in the street the night before. Gangs shook down residents for "protection" money whether they liked paying it or not. At about 10:00 p.m., the machine guns came out and the gang shut down the noise, presumably so that gangsters could get their sleep. They maintained an order of sorts, though not the kind of order anyone in a free society would care to live in. The gangs called the shots, the gangs made money from the residents, and the gangs ruled the roost.

It may be that a similar dynamic is playing out in U.S. cities with apartment buildings on the outskirts of major metropolitan areas still ruled by defund-the-police leaders little policing and leftist district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crime. There may even be politicians who are happy to take their payoffs, or get-out-the-vote efforts, which they are known to have been adept at back in Venezuela.

That's an ideal environment for lawless groups to operate in as these thugs would know so well from Caracas.

Now they are here, and find the operating environment very comparable to the one they came from. And with that going on, it may well be in more cities than just Aurora, north Dallas and Chicago that they are operating, or plan to operate in.

The Daily Mail said that the Tren de Aragua gang set up its regional headquarters in Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, though how they would co-exist with Mexico's fearsome cartels is unknown. They could be in cahoots together, or something else may be going on.

Bottom line here is that this activity is organized, both in the apartment takeover aspect, and the pattern repeating from city to city. That's bad news for us, because it suggests they know their way around the system, including who to pay off and which judge or prosecutor to find themselves at the mercy of.

We need a secure border.



Unless Trump wins, meet your new building managers … https://t.co/3RL4apRKc8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2024

As Eric Hoffer once mentioned, the U.S. is becoming increasingly Latinamericanized, and this unwelcome gang aspect underlines it.

Why the heck is the Harris-Biden administration importing this?

