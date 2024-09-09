Trump wishes the Virgin Mary a happy birthday, and the left has a cow

Leftists are in a tizzy over this post from President Trump:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Happy Birthday Mary! <a href="https://t.co/d1nwHWTk2b">pic.twitter.com/d1nwHWTk2b</a></p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1832988358932348976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

According to Legal Insurrection:

In the Catholic calendar, September 8 is the Nativity of Mary, the day we celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Queen of Heaven. It’s an important day! We honor the Blessed Virgin because without her “yes,” we wouldn’t have Jesus. Well, Donald Trump decided to wish Our Blessed Mother a happy birthday! Well, those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome lost their minds. They also don’t know anything about Catholicism, which isn’t rare, unfortunately. Ana Navarro-Cárdenas thinks virgins cannot have birthdays. I honestly don’t know the point of this tweet, but TDS people aren’t normal. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">When you obviously know nothing about virgins…🤦🏻‍♀️ <a href="https://t.co/Rwoes1SWlN">pic.twitter.com/Rwoes1SWlN</a></p>— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) <a href="https://twitter.com/ananavarro/status/1832840293533487374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Some even made themselves look downright stupid, given that the Virgin Mary and Our Lady of Guadalupe are the same:

What in tarnation? 😂



I think even our beautiful Mama Mary is giggling at this one.



Self own of the century! pic.twitter.com/AS6hK97MPI — Miss B Converted (@BreeSolstad) September 9, 2024

Others claimed pandering, particularly to Latinos since he used the sacred image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of all the Americas. including our part of the Americas.

Faithful Catholics, on the other hand, were pretty delighted and pleasantly surprised that Trump would want to honor a feast day important to them. That Trump even did it makes one think he really did want to honor Our Lady. We know he's surrounded by a lot of Catholics, starting with his wife Melania:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wow <br><br>Donald Trump shared an image to celebrate the birthday of the Virgin Mary, captioning it: "Happy birthday, Mary!" <a href="https://t.co/hKeBz2nA75">pic.twitter.com/hKeBz2nA75</a></p>— Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sachinettiyil/status/1832759325527519639?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Had to do a double take at this<br><br>Trump posts Our Lady of Guadalupe for the Nativity of Mary, celebrated today by Catholics <a href="https://t.co/ue3QF0UVkN">pic.twitter.com/ue3QF0UVkN</a></p>— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnsonHildy/status/1832818739743494567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A perfectly reasonable take is here:

Whether he posted this out of sincere devotion or for political purposes, I'm glad to see @realDonaldTrump publicly honoring the Immaculate Virgin Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ.



It's interesting that he chose Our Lady of Guadalupe, considering she is Patroness of the Americas… pic.twitter.com/b9t8U0jy1G — Matt Gaspers (@MattGaspers) September 8, 2024

Whatever it was, we Catholics liked it. Sharing that moment with President Trump just underlined that he's one of us. We don't expect any copying of this from the Kamala Kamp, for obvious reasons.

