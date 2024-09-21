Trump needs to pop Harris’s ‘joy’ balloon by stating the facts

Whether it’s Harris or Trump who loses the next election, each will be fine financially. Losing hurts, but Harris’ millions and Trump’s billions will cushion the discomfort of defeat. Those of us without cushions stuffed with cash, however, are looking for a problem solver to be our next president because we have challenges

34 trillion dollars in debt

Illegal immigration

Mediocre and declining public education

Decaying cities

61% of Americans think we are on the “wrong track.”

Vulnerable and decaying infrastructure

Cost of living/inflation

Single-parent families

There is a lot of frustration in the country because neither candidate offers concrete solutions to the vexing potholes ahead of us.

Vice President Harris and her handlers think she has a winning issue when she about how she grew up in the middle class. She also presents herself as the “joyful” candidate. She does not like to face questions, leaving us guessing how she might handle Americans’ economic problems.

Harris is frequently asked if America is better off today than it was four years ago. She dodges that by waxing nostalgic about her middle-class upbringing. Her answers remind me of a phrase I learned during my Coast Guard days, which said, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullsh#t.” Her evasiveness about how she would handle our challenges makes me unjoyful.

Former President Trump sounds a lot like he did in 2016 and 2020. He is much more accessible to questions and reporters than Harris, but he too often brings up his grievances and attacks celebrities who do not support him.

In the short time before the election, which candidate will work harder to provide information to those of us without golden parachutes? Kamala must spell out where she plans to take us on her New Way Forward bus. Donald must likewise lay out his 2024 version of the Make America Great Again tour.

Labor Day is gone, and we must face the music that our country is in bad shape. The race is tight. Who will give us carefully crafted plans to succeed? We have been through tough times before now. We need a leader with experience and courage to face the music with us.

Kamala Harris is joyfully inviting us to elect her as POTUS, after which she will tell us what to do with the problems listed below. She may have gotten this advice from Nancy Pelosi, who famously told Congress members to vote on Obamacare before reading the bill.

Harris’s refusal to lay out her policy fixes gives former President Trump an opportunity. We can choose the joyful and mysterious Kamala way, or we can choose detailed directions from Donald about how we will Make America Great Again.

I know both campaigns fear making mistakes at this point in the cycle. Harris is not running on a record of success. Trump’s record of success is undeniable, but what would make his campaign even better is if he would explain to us one more time how we can make America great again would pop her “joy” balloon.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.