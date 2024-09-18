Tiny Israel flips the tables of warfare itself on the terrorists of Hezb'allah

Today's second wave of electronic bombings on Hezb'allah members in Lebanon, apparently by Israel, has got to have the Iran-backed terrorists freaking out.

Yesterday, some 3,000 terrorists got their Hezb'allah-approved pagers detonated on them at once, killing a few and leaving a lot with blown off hands, eyes, or private parts.

At least one of them got it on the toilet:

Their communications networks were cut, and most likely, Israel had already tracked their entire network location from the rigged devices in the weeks previously.

The Israelis know who they are. They know where they live. And they are coming for them -- even on the pot.

They did it again today with a whole bunch of other Hezb'allah electronic devices.

September 18, 2024

They got walkie talkies, solar panels, smartphones, intercoms, a slew of electronic devices. If I were a terrorist, I wouldn't go near a car, an oven, a garage door opener, a PC, a television set, a radio, anything. I'd head for the caves in the hills and try to live like bin Laden. If I were Nicolas Maduro, who turned over at least some of Venezuela's oil production to Hezb'allah, I wouldn't want to get anywhere near those oil installations.

Call it hot pursuit.

These pinpoint strikes targeting Hezb'allah members but not the civilian population they swim represents a dramatic paradigm shift in the history of warfare.

Because number one, it's amazing what they did. They did a conventional strike on a couple of Hezb'allah bigshots in Beirut a couple months ago, prompting Hezb'allah to change its communication system to low-tech pagers over cell phones. Someone figured out in Israel that they could intercept the supply chain of all these pagers before they were distributed, and with just a little effort, a few recruitings along the way, probably paying a handsome penny to whoever helped cooperate in the venture, insert some kind of Semtex-like explosive material into the devices, and then program a group-detonation when the terrorists were least expecting it. If they did it here and there, the terrorists would warn each other to throw away their pagers, but the Israelis were smart enough to anticipate that, too, so they all blew up together.

As the terrorists were licking their wounds and activating their public relations agents in the West, maybe paid, maybe unpaid, to decry the act as a human rights violation or something, the Israelis struck again, hitting them maybe even harder. The point being, Israel is the master at electronic warfare and there's not a thing Hezb'allah can do about it.

And that calls to mind what Israel is: The tech genius of the Middle East, the nation that gave us drip irrigation, computer processor chips, metal detectors, heart rate monitors from hospital beds, devices that can extract air for divers underwater, safe drinking water detectors, cell phones, safe-navigation technology for cars on the road, precision robots for spinal surgery, oh, and pagers, too. This list here is mind-blowing, I've heard Google guys call them the brains of their company.

With that going on, while Hezb'allah and other miserable creatures of the Middle East stewing in Jew-hatred and fist-waving instead of trying to match them in intellectual creativity, innovation, and tech prowess, this Israeli advantage of being on the developer side is finally being put to work for Israel.

It's ironic. It's table-turning. That is because terrorists up until now have always been kings of turning the West's technology against it from the consumer side. They commandeer jetliners -- devices they couldn't possibly build themselves -- for terrorist attacks on the West. They use the Internet to "radicalize" and recruit terrorists online. Inventing an internet is way beyond them, but using it as users to attack the West is their forte. They use cellphones to make bombs to detonate in public places. They use television to publicize their terrorist spectaculars and achieve their political ends. They use high-tech transport to ship drugs, because all terrorists are narcoterrorists. It's all about consuming the West's tech for the purposes of hurting the West, including Israel.

Now Israel has gotten them from the developer side, the orgins of the tech. The point is being driven home that if you want to live in the modern world, with all the modern conveniences, including flush toilets, you'd damn well better be nice to the Israelis, who know how this tech works way beyond what others do, because they invented it.

Elon Musk observed yesterday that tech in its own way is indistinguishable from magic, given that for those who don't understand it, it's effectively the same thing, which I believe echoes something Eric Hoffer wrote years ago and perhaps some other thinkers of the 1960s -- that tech to the masses resembles magic. Eric (whom I knew) was fascinated with the genius of the Israelis and thought a lot about the impact of tech on human minds.

Now the Israelis have got to look as though they have magical powers to the world's most ruthless terrorists, being able to silently reach in to every corner of Lebanon and blow up just the terrorists without harming much of anyone else. Tiny Israel has managed to defeat a huge enemy backed by the bottomless Biden-dollars of Iran, turning the technology they used so blithely and took so much for granted, against them. That is magic.

Yes, the terrorists have potential to catch up on some of these fronts. But the Israelis are ahead of them now. One hopes they pursue this to absolute victory, which I think they will and must, so that the terrorists can't copy them. Right now, word is out that for Hezb'allah, the only place they can and deserve to live in is a mud hut or dirt cave with no flush toilets, no cell phones, no medical devices, and no civilization. They messed with the wrong enemy. Israel has figured out how to take them out.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License