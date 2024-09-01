Tim Walz forces teachers to abandon their traditional faiths to teach in Minnesota

The First Amendment guarantees that Americans will be free from government interference in their faith. This has long been understood to mean that the government will not dictate religious doctrine and that people cannot be penalized for practicing their faiths. Regarding the latter point, the understanding was always that the faiths would align with traditional Judeo-Christian principles. Tim Walz, though, does not approve of traditional Judeo-Christian principles, and Minnesota is ready to penalize those who do.

We recently learned that Walz’s version of Christianity has a vaguely “Jesus-y” gloss wrapped around communist party beliefs. Rather than focusing on the Bible itself, the church concerns itself with banning guns, supporting “the LGBTQIA+ community,” and obsessing about “our native, Asian, Latino, and Black siblings who continue to face the legacy of racism,” while hoping to achieve “change in systems of oppression and injustice, and that we all may learn to follow the path of anti-racism, and each become a voice for inclusion, equity, and justice.”

Image by AI.

Essentially, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (“ECLA”) to which Walz belongs pretty much boils down to the evangelism of communism:

The ELCA is known as one of the most left-leaning mainline denominations. In 2017, the ELCA Church Council adopted a resolution expressing complete agreement with “Campaign Zero,” described as a “10-point policy platform” created by activists with the Black Lives Matter movement designed to “improve relationships between local law enforcement officers and the communities in which they serve.” In 2020, the ELCA distributed a handbook titled Lutheran Introduction To Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, & Gender Expression to its churches. The ECLA promoted the handbook on its X account, which showed several name tags giving people space to write their names and identify their pronouns. The list of available pronouns to choose from extends far beyond those associated with male and female.

Under the First Amendment, the ELCA church has the perfect right to preach its version of Christianity. However, thanks to a new law that Tim Walz signed, anyone who disagrees with this version of Christianity in Minnesota when it comes to “sexual identity” may no longer teach in a public school:

Effective July 2025, teacher licensing rules passed last year in Minnesota under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz will ban practicing Christians, Jews, and Muslims from teaching in public schools. [snip] Starting next July, Minnesota agencies controlled by Walz appointees will require teacher license applicants to affirm transgenderism and race Marxism. Without a teaching license, individuals cannot work in Minnesota public schools, nor in the private schools that require such licenses. The latest version of the regulations requires teachers to “affirm” students’ “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” to receive a Minnesota teaching license: The teacher fosters an environment that ensures student identities such as race/ethnicity, national origin, language, sex and gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical/developmental/emotional ability, socioeconomic class, and religious beliefs are historically and socially contextualized, affirmed, and incorporated into a learning environment where students are empowered to learn and contribute as their whole selves (emphasis added).

This was probably to be expected, given that Walz’s entire career as a teacher and a politician has seen him focus like a laser on encouraging children to embrace deviant sexual practices and identities.

Of course, traditional Christianity, Judaism, and Islam do not believe that people can magically change sex. Their beliefs, instead, align with biological reality, which holds that sex is purely binary. (Note: people who have extra chromosomes, like the men who won women’s boxing gold at the Olympics, are not different sexes; they are mutations or variations on their base sexual biology.)

If you want to know how this ends, look to Ireland, once a Catholic nation. Although the media tries to obscure things behind legal technicalities, here’s the story of Enoch Burke.

Burke, a believing Christian, refused to play the “pronoun” game with a so-called “transgender student.” Because the school mandated that teachers accept this non-biological, anti-Christian premise, the school suspended him and then obtained a court order keeping him from going to the school. When he violated that order, they had him arrested. Leftist media outlets insist that Burke was arrested for contempt of court, but the real point is that Ireland kicked him out of the classroom for daring to maintain that there is no such thing as transgenderism.

This is what Minnesota has lined up for its schools. And yes, it’s entirely violative of the First Amendment, but lives and careers will be destroyed long before the case makes its way to the Supreme Court. Also, if the Democrats win the White House and Congress, they will end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court. Then, the Constitution is effectively gone.

Again, I don’t care if you hate Trump and wish that he had hemorrhoids from his nose to his toes. This election, like sex itself, is binary. If you don’t vote for him, you’re getting Komrade Kamala and Tampon Tim.