This election, there’s a money-saving yard sign hack for Trump supporters

When I was growing up, our family of seven did not have a lot of disposable income, so we were always finding ways to save wherever we could. For instance, if our shoes got holes in them, our mother would have us trace the soles on the cardboard from empty cereal boxes, cut out the tracings, and slide the cardboard cutouts into the shoes as liners. That way, we got another few weeks of usage until our parents could afford to take us to buy new shoes. In the meantime, we hoped that it didn’t rain in case we ended up stepping into a puddle and soaking our socks!

And, of course, our Mom would always ensure we turned the lights off when we left a room. She would remind us by saying, “Turn off the lights! We don’t work for the electric company!” I was never sure if she meant that wasting electricity meant that the electric company was making a bigger profit or if she meant that if someone in the family worked for the electric company, we’d get free electricity.

Well, it’s obvious that hard times have arrived once again here in America.

But don’t despair...and keep your chin up!

Are you looking for ways to cut costs and save money throughout this extremely dismal and disastrous Biden economy? Are you saving on gas by driving less? Eating at home instead of treating your family to a dinner out? And are you still astute enough to vote for Trump again this election season, even though you can’t afford to buy a new yard sign to show your support?

Well, here’s a yard sign hack that will do the trick!

Fortunately, President Trump was clever enough to choose a vice-presidential running mate whose last name is exceptionally similar to his former V.P. pick. This works out great for you because now you can reuse your old 2020 placard!

Instead of buying a brand-new yard sign that says:

Get out your old yard sign from four years ago:

And train your dog to sit in front of it:

The added bonus, of course, is that your lovable and loyal dog will make sure that none of your nasty Harris/Walz neighbors will try to grab your sign and tear it to pieces.

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”