The truth behind Kamala’s ‘tough on crime’ shtick

Kamala was for crime before she was against it. And by that, I mean that despite her credentials as a San Francisco District Attorney and then as California Attorney General, her inclination was always to be soft on crime. Her real attitude—the core leftist attitude that animates her politics—was expressed in her support for BLM bail funds that freed criminals and her enthusiasm for the “defund the police” movement. If you doubt that, Grover Trask, a former California prosecutor, exposes the reality behind Kamala’s “war” on crime—and the numbers support Trask, not Kamala.

Over the years, my values have changed, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. I used to be a Democrat who believed in abortion and gun control. However, I saw the error of my ways and changed my mind—and I was able to explain my shift in values.

That’s not the Kamala way. Kamala was against fracking before she realized that she needs Pennsylvania to win, and then she was for fracking. Kamala was for illegal immigration before she realized that voters don’t like it, so now she wants to build a wall. And of course, as noted above, Kamala was for criminals before she realized they don’t poll well, so now she’s suddenly the power prosecutor—only that’s a lie.

Grover Trask served for 24 years as the elected district attorney in Riverside, California, a time span that overlapped with Kamala’s role as top cop in both San Francisco and California. According to him, Kamala was anything but tough on crime:

The results of these policies were inevitable. Trask goes on to describe how California’s crime rates rose on Kamala’s watch, as well as her embrace of pro-criminal policies in the wake of the George Floyd riots. She was a Fifth Columnist who used her perches as the top cop to advance crime, not to stop it.

In addition to general crime, Kamala is trying to sell her time as California AG (2011-2016) as a golden age in the war against the Latin American drug cartels. Thus, per a Politico article (i.e., a Democrat press release masquerading as news),

Harris, a former prosecutor herself, decided to embrace a crackdown on the transnational gangs that smuggle drugs and people across the U.S.-Mexico border. She expanded a task force devoted to cross-border criminality — during the Great Recession, when the state was cutting its budget and eliminating programs — and fostered greater intelligence sharing with Mexican authorities that officials said yielded arrests years later.

What you realize by the end of the article is the truth: After all the praise for Kamala’s work, it is apparent that nothing she did stopped the cartels. Instead, the best the essay can offer is that, as noted above, her efforts “yielded arrests years later.”

Well, maybe...

What we do know is that three years into Kamala’s term as California’s AG, the cartels increased their grip on California (emphasis mine):

In 2012, US federal forces identified Mexican drug trafficking organizations operating in at least 22 cities and nearly all counties in California (see map below). They also found 18 street and prison gangs in the state had ties to these groups, the California Attorney General’s Office (OAG) stated in a March report (pdf – see attached below). In Texas, all of the four gangs identified as “Tier 1” for their size and threat level, as well as many “Tier 2” gangs, maintain relationships with Mexican cartels, according to the 2014 Texas Gang Threat Assessment from the Department of Public Safety or DPS (pdf). The California OAG reported gangs have now grown to take on roles as enforcers, drug sellers, arms smugglers and money launderers for the cartels. In turn, they get to buy their drugs in bulk from the major organizations, thus allowing them to bypass the middlemen and receive up to 50 percent discounts on wholesale drug purchases. Similarly, the Texas report found gangs were involved in drugs, weapons, cash and people smuggling for the cartels, as well as contract killings.

We can spend a long time trying to understand why Democrats like criminals. Some good souls clearly suffer from misplaced pity because they lack the wisdom to recognize the Midrash’s warning that “If you are kind to the cruel, you will end up being cruel to the kind.”

I suspect, though, that a lot of what’s happening is a version of the Cloward-Piven approach to forcing socialism on America. Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven were old-fashioned communists who thought in economic terms. They concluded that the best way to bring about communism was to bankrupt America’s welfare system through excessive spending, forcing a “political crisis” that would require nationalizing the welfare system through mass subsidies.

As we all know, since economic communism didn’t take root in America, leftists shifted to cultural communism. Now, it’s less about money and more about a Utopian vision of America with the leftists (i.e., today’s Democrats) having total control of all government systems and forcing a leftist utopia on Americans. One way to achieve that is through excess crime, which will cause Americans to cry out for a total government solution.

In other words, create anarchy, which invariably ends with tyranny. That’s what Kamala promises.