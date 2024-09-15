The Taylor Swift effect is the opposite of what the Democrats had hoped

Taylor Swift is a phenomenon I’m too old to understand. She went from being a country singer who wrote songs about her bad choices in men to being a pop singer who wrote songs about her bad choices in men. Her fans, however, are fanatic in a way that says less about Swift and more about what happens when people are deprived of a true object of worship (i.e., God) or worthy subjects of admiration (e.g., Cincinnatus, George Washington, Mother Theresa, etc.).

But, still, she’s a phenomenon, so conservatives worried when she endorsed Harris—and Democrats attacked anyone who dared challenge Swift. However, in true Trumpenfreude fashion (a term Don Surber coined to show how Trump always wins in the end), Trump is coming out on top of this one.

So, as I said, Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. J.D. Vance challenged that endorsement, and he did so quite politely:

We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music, are fans of her or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.

The hard-left San Francisco Chronicle instantly noted that the internet class attacked Vance for being tone-deaf because Trump himself is a billionaire celebrity. Hah-hah! Stupid Vance.

However, they missed the part about Trump’s words speaking lovingly of ordinary people and his policies benefitting them. Kamala boasts about her mother worrying about her Canadian lawn, but her policies (aka Obama’s and Biden’s policies) have devastated ordinary people.

As for Swift, again, she’s all about her bad choices and her luxe lifestyle.

Trump was less polite than Vance when it come to Swift:

Trump might have been more tactful, but one can understand his animus. Whether it’s her grating, whining music, or her political orientation, there’s not much there for him to love.

But what’s really important is how voters feel about that Taylor Swift endorsement, and that’s where the Trumpenfreude comes in. It turns out that her endorsement not only didn’t seem to help Kamala; it more likely hurt her:

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, may turn more voters away than it attracts. A new post-debate poll from YouGov released Saturday found that 8% of voters said the pop superstar’s nod is either “somewhat” or “much more likely” to convince them to cast their ballot for the Democrat.

It seems that it isn’t a political winner to get election advice from a vapid woman with good legs and a reputation for making bad choices.

It may also be that American men, generally, are tired of leftist women. In his usual compelling fashion, Daniel Greenfield has examined this phenomenon:

The “joy” is fading in the Kamala campaign as the latest polls show that the gap is closing. And Kamala’s biggest problem is the men. White men. Black men. Young men. Gen Z has the largest gender gap of any age group with young men supporting Trump by margins similar to those of older men. Black men and Hispanic men have been the hardest minority groups to persuade into the Kamala camp. A New York Times article last month blamed lagging black male support for Kamala on the ‘misogynoir’ that black men were suffering from. Why is Kamala doing so poorly among men? One hint comes from polling numbers showing that white men went from supporting Trump by 13 points before the DNC convention to 21 points afterward. “Joy”, “brat summer” and all the efforts to brand a presidential campaign like the Barbie movie backfired making Kamala into ‘Barbie’ and Trump into ‘Oppenheimer’. It’s not just the vibe, climaxing in Oprah’s convention appearance, that’s turning off men, the vibe is a symptom of the real problem not only with the campaign, but the candidate. Kamala is a lightweight politician running on feelings at a time when men need something more solid.

(Read more here.)

For those men, an endorsement from someone who is even more of a lightweight than Kamala, and who, like Kamala, uses men and then tosses them aside, will not work.

Image by AI.