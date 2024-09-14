The story of the eaten cats is the story of neo-colonialism in America

Having never been to Springfield, Ohio, I can’t really say if Haitian refugees are dining on felines. The media says it’s fake news. Local residents attest they’ve seen it. Who should one believe?

These days, it is always good to fall back on facts and the essentials of an issue. Facts are stubborn things, especially it seems for Democrat progressives. Concerning the matter of Haitians and Springfield, the indisputable fact is that someone (the federal government?) saw fit to insert 20,000 Haitians into a town of 60,000 people.

That doesn’t seem a good testimonial to the Deep State’s ability to address community repercussions such as health care, schooling, policing, heck, even sewer and trash. But the Deep State did it nonetheless. I don’t recall if the citizens of Springfield ever voted in a referendum to bring in the Haitians, either. It seems not.

How, then, do those on the left say that Trump’s return to the presidency would be a “Threat to Democracy.” Or is this just another example of the Left accusing others of what it itself does?

Image by AI.

I used the verb “insert” to describe the placement of the Haitians in the town of Springfield, but what comes to mind is the term colonization. The estimable Barack Hussein Obama was certainly no friend of colonialism. Still, here, his cadre actually colonized southern Ohio with a population of folks whose culture bears little resemblance to the in-place population.

Actually, one might go so far as to say that the Obama/Biden/Holder/Harris Deep State is, in fact, replacing the indigenous population of whites and (American) blacks with the Haitians. Well, if your intended goal is to transform America, this is as good a way as any. Just ask Michiganders, one of whose elected representatives is Ilhan Omar. Or does Ilhan represent Mogadishu? It’s murky.

History has a very good example of forced colonization, which isn’t pretty. In the 1650s, the also estimable Oliver Cromwell decided to colonize northeastern Ireland (Ulster) with tens of thousands of very passionate (and passionately anti-Catholic) Protestants, promising them land and other goodies. Sound any way familiar?

That little chess move resulted in 400 years of brutal sectarian strife and death that is still ongoing. Does this sound like a sound plan? Does anyone actually think that the welfare of the people being shoved over—or that of the people being inserted—is a big consideration for the self-styled elite?

In an irony of ironies of ironies (for the Obama/Harris elite), there is another example as well. Ignoring the fact that Jews have occupied the land of Israel non-stop for 3,800 years, leftists love to castigate Jews as colonizers who’ve been relying on the sob story of the Holocaust to “steal” land from the Palestinians. We’ve seen how this narrative has played out. Yet now we see the irony (hypocrisy?) of our ruling elite in all this, as they trash the Israelis but show gushing sympathy for the Haitians who have no ties to North American land.

Getting back to the Haitians, they are perhaps one the most lamentable, abused peoples on Earth. Their plight is sad in the extreme. But in the Dem left’s playbook of “Two Wrongs Solve the Trick,” one cannot help but be struck by the careless, callous disregard for Ohio’s existing (lower middle class) population.

One is driven to ask why weren’t these poor people settled in Martha’s Vineyard, La Jolla, suburban Philadelphia, or the Upper East Side? Or Georgetown?

That’s a trick question. We know the answer, and it’s why the left needs to be driven utterly from office (and from our culture) this November. They are driven by sneering hypocrisy and indifference to the welfare of no-name Americans (Deplorables?), no matter their color or sex.