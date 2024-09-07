The speech Trump should give at his next rally

President Trump can handle himself just fine, but I would especially love to see him win over the Black community bigly and sweep this election handily.

To this end, I humbly offer the Trumpster the following speech for his perusal:



“Americans of all colors, I have a message for you. Are you tired of being talked down to by white people or black people affecting phony black or Southern accents? Are you tired of violence in your neighborhoods and are you tired of being unable to call the cops because Democrats have cut services and defunded the police?



Are you tired of decades of useless Democrat promises to lift you out of poverty? Are you tired of having your intelligence insulted by Democrats who think you don’t know how to get a photo ID or find the nearest DMV?



Are you tired of listening to raw profanity, especially about women, in your music and movies? Are you tired of seeing black women sexualized as though they have no other redeeming qualities?



Are you tired of your schools not teaching your kids how to read, write, and speak? Are you tired of teachers trying to sexualize your young children? Are you tired of being told that a father is not necessary in your home for your children? Are you tired of drugs in your neighborhoods being openly sold on the streets where your kids are?

Are you tired of Democrats taking advantage of your tendency to vote for them?



Are you tired of being told I am a fascist who wants to destroy democracy when you know it’s a lie? Are you tired of unkept promises that Democrats alone can make your life better instead of you, your family, and God? Are you weary to the bone of insincere Democrat lies and broken promises?



Are you tired of being told you’re not smart enough to apply for jobs without cheating when white people are applying for the same jobs? Are you tired of being treated like the village idiots who can’t raise a family without government help?

Are you tired of Hollywood and the entertainment industry portraying black people as profane rappers, prostitutes and drug sellers? Are you tired of phony TV ads where all the families are mixed race?

Does white guilt annoy you as much as I think it does?



Are you tired of the constant Israel-bashing from Democrats? Do you want the kind of colorblind society that Martin Luther King, Jr. wanted, where race is not talked about all the time and where race doesn’t matter, the kind of society God also wants?



If you are as tired and angry as I think you are, make a change in your life, in the life of your family, and in your community, by voting for me. Here’s why:

I have a track record of keeping us out of wars and not arming foreign countries who want to kill us. Democrats do not. I have a track record of making the UN pay their fair share. I have a track record of making your dollars buy a lot more food and other items. I have increased, not decreased black employment by a lot. I have lowered the price of gasoline and groceries. I have never talked down to you. Democrats have.



I have been persecuted, so I know what that’s like. I have been hated, so I know what that’s like. I have been lied about, so I know what that’s like. I have been unjustly accused and prosecuted, so I know what that’s like. I’ve never been poor but I know how to avoid poverty and I can apply that knowledge on behalf of the poor black communities and the entire country.



Most of you have been voting Democrat your whole lives because your family and friends have, and where has it gotten them? Or you? You’re still fighting the same battles, putting out the same fires.



But now is the time for serious change and a leg up the ladder to a better life. I have done it for millions of other voters. Why not for you and your family? Embrace success and prosperity. What have you got to lose?"

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License