U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken and U.K. foreign secretary David Lammy hinted during their recent joint trip to Kyiv that the U.S. would lift restrictions on Ukraine using long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. Still, when both men added that their bosses would have to make the final decision, no one doubted that it had already been made, and the only thing left to confirm was the specific list of Russian targets.

Here we are on the eve of the final act of this tragicomedy, which is expected during the upcoming U.N. session in the last week of September 2024. This is when the odd couple of lame-duck and expired presidents of the U.S. and Ukraine will tell the world its fate.

On one side, there will be Joe Biden, who, according to Robert Gates, former CIA head and secretary of defense in several Republican and Democratic administrations, ”has been wrong on nearly every major issue during his political career

Next to him will be Volodymyr Zelensky, whose presidential term expired last May. The former comedian was catapulted to the presidency by corrupt oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, whom the U.S. State Department has previously accused of using his “political influence and power for personal benefit” and who was sanctioned in March 2021 for his alleged involvement in “corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”

Now let’s review what this odd couple has done to bring humanity to the edge of the abyss, starting with the one whom his son called the “Big Guy.”

After the end of the Cold War, every U.S. president, starting with Bill Clinton, has contributed in one way or another to closing the short historical window of opportunity for integrating Russia into the West. Of course, many pragmatics and idealists in the U.S. government, congressional, media, or public circles have been trying to promote this integration. Regrettably, they lost to more powerful forces, often called the Deep State, who, for their political, economic, or ideological reasons, preferred to have Russia as a foe rather than a friend.

However, no one has done as much damage to the U.S. and the world as Joe Biden during his eight years in the White House as vice president and president with his Ukrainian project. It is not just close to $200 billion taken out of U.S. taxpayers’ pockets or using his son Hunter to make millions abroad for his family, but also provoking the war in Ukraine and preventing its end that might bring us to Armageddon.

Here are three key dates to remember (there were other important dates, but I believe that these three were crucial):

February 2014 — coordinated the regime change coup in Ukraine to replace an administration that preferred the country’s neutral status with a pro-NATO one

December 2021 — rejected Russia’s call for strategic stability negotiations based on Ukraine’s neutral status that could have prevented the February 2022 war

April 2022 — derailed, with the help of British prime minister Boris Johnson, Istanbul peace negotiations that took place in the weeks after the start of the war, from February to April of 2022, and prevented resumption of these negotiations since then

The second participant, Zelensky, should be credited with taking his popular but provincial comedy show 95th Quarter, funded by the above-mentioned criminal Kolomoisky, onto the world stage, with the audience representing Who’s Who in the West and others. To achieve such huge success, he paid with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives, millions of wounded and refugees, destruction of the country’s infrastructure, the ruin of its economy, and selling off the remaining Ukrainian wealth to BlackRock’s sharks.

Now he wants to do what he did to Ukraine to the rest of the world by involving the U.S. and NATO in a direct military confrontation with nuclear Russia, basically plagiarizing the classic Barry Levinson story “Wag the Dog.”

Actually, the Russia-West war is already on, when the West is training Ukrainian troops, supplying them with weapons, advisers, intelligence, and mercenaries, but so far not the regular military. It looks as though no one cares about killed mercenaries, while Ukraine, in the words of John Wight, is “merely a convenient and blood-soaked proxy — a cat’s paw whose manhood has been and is being sacrificed on the altar of U.S.-led Western hegemony.”

Many in the U.S. and Europe understand what is happening and, like John Wight, are unafraid to speak out. However, their voices have not been heard widely, due to unprecedented censorship in the Western media. As a result, the threat of nuclear war is not the main subject bothering the electorate, including the one in the U.S., where elections are very close.

We are lucky that so far, Moscow has exercised strategic patience, but do we want to keep poking the bear in the eye and check when his patience runs out?

Such a way exists, and Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements mentioned above. Moscow has never refused a diplomatic solution to the crisis. We cannot precisely tell on which terms, but why not find out?

